It does not matter if you love the sun or thrive in low temperatures - when Spring and Summer rolls in, everybody across the spectrum is bound to fall prey to tanning. While those with pale skin or conversely, a fascination for a bronzed look, may look forward to getting some colour, eventually, tanning will always leave the skin looking duller, not to mention the harmful effects of prolonged exposure to UV rays. More often than not, sunscreen just simply isn't enough to maintain your complexion. Here is where natural DIY remedies come into play.

Honey and papaya



Simply cube up some papaya and blend it in your mixer with some natural honey. Apply the sticky paste to the affected areas and keep on for thirty minutes. Rinse off with warm water.

You can repeat this hydrating hack 2 to 3 times in a week.

Oatmilk and buttermilk



While oatmilk has exfoliating properties, buttermilk has lactic acid which can soften the skin. A mixture of these two is a worthy tan removal hack. The only drawback in this regard is that the runny mixture may be tough to keep on. To fix this, simply add some rice powder to the concoction and mix it well.

This will make the paste sticky and will keep it on the affected area.

Coconut oil and sandalwood



While coconut oil is deeply hydrating, sandalwood has a soothing effect. This combination is especially effective when it comes to sun burnt or irritated skin. Leaving the mixture on for 20 to 30 minutes before washing it off.

However, if your body skin is acne-prone, preferably lay off this hack.

Yoghurt, tomato and coffee



Yoghurt is a great carrier for all skin hacks, offering a soothing and moisturising effect. Tomato on the other hand is high in antioxidants while coffee makes for a great exfoliant. Simply blitz the three ingredients together and apply over the affected areas. Let it sit for 20 minutes before scrubbing it off with warm water.

Restrict this DIY remedy to once a week.