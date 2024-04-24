Advertisement

The once humble bang has become a focal point of fashion, with Google stats indicating a surge in searches not just for new hairstyles but specifically for different types of bangs. From Birkin bangs inspired by the iconic Jane Birkin to those sported by Sabrina Carpenter, the quest for the perfect fringe is on the rise.

But is it worth the risk? While the allure of a fresh fringe is undeniable, practical concerns loom large. Will it complement your face shape? Can you style it effortlessly at home? These questions plague many contemplating a bang transformation. Experts advise caution and thorough research before diving into the world of fringe fashion.

Advertisement

Hair bangs meant for your face type

Larry King, a renowned hairstylist, emphasises the importance of personalisation, as per a Vogue report. Finding the right fringe is about tailoring it to your unique features. Collaborating with a skilled stylist is crucial in this pursuit.

Advertisement

Considerations extend beyond aesthetics to hair texture and maintenance. Paul Percival, founder of Percy & Reed, notes the significance of understanding your hair's natural tendencies. "is key," he advises, highlighting the need for compatibility between lifestyle and fringe style.

Image credit: Pexels

Image credit: Pexels

When it comes to choosing the perfect fringe for your face shape, consultation is paramount. Percival suggests styles that complement specific facial contours, such as half-moon fringes for heart-shaped faces and curtain bangs for square shapes.

For the adventurous, options abound. King's Fringe Bar in London offers a curated selection of looks, while clip-in fringes provide a risk-free trial.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the curtain fringe emerges as a universally flattering choice. Its versatility and low maintenance make it a staple in the ever-evolving world of fringe fashion. Whether you're opting for Birkin-inspired bangs or a subtle curtain fringe, embracing this trend promises a stylish transformation.