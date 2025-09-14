How To Pick The Right Face Serum For Your Skin Type?

Face serums are used to enhance the overall health and appearance of your skin. They are beneficial for addressing specific skin issues that cannot be resolved by regular moisturisers.

Representaion of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to HamsRadiance, by preparing your skin to absorb subsequent products more effectively, serums act as a booster for moisturisers, sunscreens and treatments.

Types of face serums and their benefits

Representaion of photo | Source: Pinterest

Hydrating serums: These serums are particularly formulated to replenish moisture levels in your skin. The key ingredients used in this serum are hydrochloric acid and glycerin, which act as humectants to attract and retain water for your skin to be soft and supple.

Brightening serums: They contain ingredients like vitamin C, alpha-arbutin, or kojic acid, which reduce pigmentation and promote a radiant complexion.

Anti-ageing serums: These serums are focused on reducing wrinkles, fine lines and saggy skin. The contents of serum, such as retinol, peptides and coenzyme Q10, boost collagen production, which ultimately helps to improve skin elasticity.

Exfoliating serums: Exfoliating serums use active acids like AHAs (glycolic acid) or BHAs (Salicylic acid), which are beneficial for oily or acne-prone skin.

Soothing serums: For those with sensitive or irritated skin. Soothing serums reduce redness, inflammation and irritation due to the ingredients like niacinamide, aloe vera, or chamomile extract present in the serum.

How to apply face serum effectively step-by-step?

Representaion of photo | Source: Pinterest

Step 1: Clean your face thoroughly so that the serum can penetrate efficiently.

Step 2: If you use toner, try to use it before applying the serum. This helps to balance your skin's pH level and improve serum absorption.

Step 3: Take 2-3 drops and gently spread them across your face, especially focusing on the area of concern, i.e. dark spots or fine lines.

Step 4: Now, gently pat the serum into your skin using your fingertips. This will ensure better adsorption and minimise irritation.

Step 5: Lock in the serum's benefits by applying a suitable moisturiser. This step is important for sealing in hydration.