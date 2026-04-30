How To Use Raw Milk On Face To Reduce Skin Dryness During Summers

An unhealthy lifestyle, rising pollution, dust and intense sunlight can cause the skin to become dull. Harsh sunlight also leads to skin dryness. Dry skin is prone to developing premature wrinkles. To alleviate facial dryness, you can apply raw milk to your face. Applying raw milk imparts a natural radiance to the skin. Here's how to use raw milk on the face.

Cleanse your skin with milk

The lactic acid and proteins present in milk help eliminate impurities from the skin. Throughout the day, dust and pollutants accumulate on the face, causing the skin to become dry and dull. You can use milk to combat this dullness. Gently massaging your face with milk helps remove accumulated dirt and grime. Take a spoonful of milk in your hands and massage your face with light, gentle strokes. This will leave your face feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Raw milk imparts radiance to the skin | Image: Freepik

Also read: Homemade Face Mask Recipe To Reduce Wrinkles

Raw milk as a moisturiser

Milk possesses natural moisturising properties. If you are struggling with dry and lifeless skin, you can gently massage your face with milk. The nutrients, vitamins (specifically Vitamin B) and minerals found in milk provide essential nourishment to the skin. Applying milk to the face not only imparts a healthy glow but also effectively eliminates dryness.

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Raw milk removes dryness from skin | Image: Freepik

How ​​to use raw milk for dry skin

Dry skin can be particularly troublesome during the summer months. If you are struggling with dry skin issues, milk can be an excellent remedy. Using raw milk helps make the skin soft and supple. Applying raw milk to your skin will leave it feeling incredibly soft to the touch. Individuals with dry skin should apply raw milk to their faces and massage it in for about 15 minutes. This practice helps significantly reduce facial dryness. You can apply raw milk to your face at night before going to bed to provide your skin with deep nourishment. For soft, smooth, and supple skin, incorporate raw milk into your skincare routine.