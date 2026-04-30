Homemade Face Mask Recipe To Reduce Wrinkles

During the summer season, people's skin often suffers. Due to intense sunlight and perspiration, the skin tends to get tanned. Exposure to the sun not only causes darkening but also leads to the appearance of wrinkles on the face. In such situations, you can eliminate facial wrinkles by preparing homemade face masks right at home.

Red Lentils (Masoor Dal)

According to Ayurveda, red lentils (Masoor Dal) can be utilised not only as a food source but also for skincare purposes. You can create a face mask using red lentils to nourish and care for your skin. Using this face mask will impart a natural glow to your face.

Face mask can wash skin impurities | Image: Freepik

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You can use red lentils to combat skin tanning and eliminate blemishes or dark spots on your face. Lightly roast the red lentils and grind them into a paste. Next, mix turmeric, milk, and Fuller's Earth (Multani Mitti) into the lentil paste to form a smooth mixture. Apply this paste to your face. Once the paste has dried slightly, gently massage your face with light strokes. Using this face mask helps remove impurities and dirt, leaving your face looking visibly clean and clear.

Nutmeg and saffron

You can also achieve a radiant glow on your face by using a face mask made from saffron and nutmeg. To prepare this mask, soak the saffron strands in milk. Next, grind the nutmeg into a fine paste. Finally, mix gram flour (Besan) and the saffron-infused milk into the nutmeg paste before applying it to your face. This face mask effectively addresses issues such as dark circles and skin pigmentation. You can use this face mask 2 to 3 times a week.

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Diet is important