Makeup and beauty trends are fleeting in this age of social media. They come and go with viral audios. The latest fixation of the beauty community is the Asoka makeup trend. It has gone viral on all social media platforms including tik tok and Instagram. It has even caught the attention of actress Kareena Kapoor, who reposted an article related to the trend on her Instagram stories, with a heart and rainbow emoji. The song used in the background of the trend is after all from Kareena’s film Asoka.

Asoka makeup trend | Image: Instagram - Azkha Tegar

What is the Asoka makeup trend?

Based on the look of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the period film Asoka, this trend sees makeup artists and influencers swaying to the lovely tunes of ‘San Sanana’ by Anu Malik, Alka Yagnik, and Hema Sardesai. It is a transition based trend, where creators apply makeup step-by-step and finally, all that culminates into a glorious Indian bridal makeup look. It is, however, ironic that Kareena was actually bare-faced during the filming of Asoka, except for eyeliner.

Asoka mkeup trend | Image: Instagram - Farra Jaidi

Influencers have taken this opportunity to use the audio to create some magical makeup looks. The reel format has become very popular, with makeup artists and creators from all around the world following the trend and showing their best version of the Indian bridal makeup.

How to do Indian bridal makeup?

Skincare tips

Preparation is key to achieving a flawless makeup look, so begin by prepping your skin with a thorough skincare routine. Cleanse, tone, and moisturise your skin to create a smooth and hydrated canvas for makeup application. Use a primer to minimise pores and create a long-lasting base for your makeup. This step is important as skincare plays a huge role in the hot Indian weather and really long wedding functions.

Indian bride | Image: Unsplash

Right base

Selecting the perfect foundation is crucial for achieving a flawless complexion that lasts throughout the day. Opt for a foundation that matches your skin tone and undertone, and choose a formula that provides the desired coverage—whether it's sheer, medium, or full coverage.

Emphasise the eyes

The eyes are the focal point of Indian bridal makeup, so pay special attention to eye makeup to make them pop. Use eyeshadow shades that complement your outfit and enhance your eye shape. Add drama with eyeliner and volumizing mascara, and don't forget to groom and fill in your brows for a polished look.

Colours that pop

Indian bridal makeup is known for its vibrant colours, so don't shy away from adding a pop of colour to your cheeks and lips. Choose a blush shade that complements your skin tone and adds a natural flush to your cheeks. For the lips, opt for a long-lasting lipstick or lip stain in a bold and beautiful hue that complements your lehenga and full look.