Know Why The First Ever Miss World Pageant Hosted By India Was Almost Cancelled, It Has An Amitabh Bachchan Connection

The year was 1996, and preparations were underway for India to become the host city for the Miss World pageant, for the first time ever. Benglauru (then Bangalore) was chosen as the city. However, things were far from running smoothly.

Greece's Irene Skliva was crowned Miss World 1996, which was held in India | Image: X

Participants from 88 countries were set to arrive in India for the beauty contest. The edition of the Miss World that year was a landmark one, not just for India as the hosting company, but for the pageant too. This was the first time the event was covered online, marking its digital debut via a website.

What happened when India hosted the Miss World competition for the first time in 1996?

Amitabh Bachchan's ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd), the entertainment company owned by the legendary actor, was given the responsibility of organising Miss World in India. However, the announcement of the event happening in Bengaluru sparked massive state-wide protests due to the controversial bikini round. Protestors belonging to different groups argued that the competition is demeaning to women and forces Western ideologies in Indian culture.

The backlash went out of hand. Protestors began road blocking, violent attacks and even self-immolation, which led to the death of one person. Demands gained pace to cancel the event altogether. However, the actor was not ready to budge. Eventually, a balance was struck, and the bikini round of the show was moved to Seychelles. Models arrived in the National Capital for the opening ceremony, and the finals were held at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. Greece's Irene Skliva was crowned Miss World 1996.

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As per multiple reports, the protests led to severe financial losses for ABCL. Reacting to the same, Amitabh Bachchan told Sunday, “Obviously, I don’t agree with the protestors. But this is a democratic country, and they have freedom of speech. At the same time, we have the right to host the contest. We’re not doing anything illegal or unconstitutional. All permissions have been sought and granted. Ideally, both sides should respect each other’s point of view. That’s not happening. Violence is being threatened."



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Eventually, India returned to hosting the pageant and Miss World was organised in the country again in 2023 and 2025.