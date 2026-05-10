Lip Oils or Lip Balms: Which Is Better In Summer?

The summer season can leave lips dry, dehydrated, and irritated from constant sun exposure and heat. As lip care remains a key part of beauty routines, many people struggle to choose between lip oils and lip balms during the warmer months. While both products keep lips moisturised, they have different textures, finishes, hydration levels, and protective qualities.

What are lip oils?

Representational image of lip oil | Image: Freepik

Lip oils are lightweight products that are designed to hydrate lips while giving them a glossy finish. They usually contain nourishing oils, and people often prefer them in summer compared to thicker balms or sticky glosses because they feel lighter and less heavy on the lips. The only drawback of using lip oils is that they might not last longer and may require reapplication.

Benefits of lip oil

Hydrating oils like coconut, almond, jojoba, and vitamin E help in reducing dryness and keeping the lips feeling soft. Lip oils soften the rough patches and improve the appearance of chapped lips over time. Since they are light in weight, reapplying won't feel like a hassle, and it will only improve and keep lips soft and nourished.

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What are lip balms?

Representational image of a lip balm | Image: Freepik

Lip balms are thicker products that are made to create a protective barrier over the lips. They help prevent moisture loss and are commonly used to treat dry or chapped lips. Many lip balms also contain SPF to protect lips from sun damage during summer. They last longer on the lips and may not require reapplication.

Benefits of lip balms

The lip skin is thinner compared to other parts of the face and absorbs moisture faster. Lip balms form a protective shield that retains moisture. Lip balms often contain nourishing products such as shea butter, beeswax, cocoa butter, aloe vera, or petrolatum ingredients that help soothe irritations and decrease peeling.

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Which is better for your lips?