Curly hair is as much of a gift as it is an added responsibility. Curls are beautiful, versatile, and unique, but they also require special care to keep them looking their best. From hydration to styling techniques, here's a comprehensive haircare guide to help you maintain healthy curls.

Hydration is necessary

Moisture is essential for curly hair, as it tends to be more prone to dryness and frizz. Use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner specifically formulated for curly hair to nourish and moisturise your curls. Look for products that contain ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, or argan oil to help hydrate and strengthen your curls from root to tip.

Curly hair | Image: Unsplash

Avoid overwashing

While it's essential to keep your curls clean, overwashing can strip away natural oils and lead to dryness and frizz. Aim to wash your hair no more than 2-3 times per week, using a sulphate-free shampoo that won't strip away moisture. Consider co-washing (using conditioner only) between washes to help maintain hydration and minimise dryness.

Deep conditioning treatments

Include regular deep conditioning treatments in your hair care routine to help nourish and hydrate your curls. Look for deep conditioning masks or treatments specifically designed for curly hair, and use them once a week to replenish moisture, reduce frizz, and enhance curl definition.

Gentle detangling

Curly hair is prone to tangling, so it's essential to detangle your curls gently and carefully to prevent breakage and damage. Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to detangle your hair while it's wet and coated with conditioner. Start from the ends and work your way up to the roots, gently loosening knots and tangles without pulling or tugging on your curls.

Curly hair | Image: Unsplash

Protect your curls while sleeping

To prevent friction and minimise frizz while you sleep, consider sleeping on a satin or silk pillowcase. These smooth fabrics help reduce friction and prevent moisture loss, keeping your curls looking smooth and defined overnight. You can also protect your curls by wearing a silk or satin bonnet or scarf to keep them contained and prevent tangling.

Try air-drying

While heat styling tools can be tempting, they can also cause damage and dryness to curly hair. Embrace air-drying whenever possible to allow your curls to dry naturally and maintain their natural shape and texture. If you need to use heat, use a diffuser attachment on your hair dryer to gently dry your curls without causing frizz or damage.