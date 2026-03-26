Micellar Water, Wet Wipes Or Cleansing Milk: Which Is Best For Makeup Removal?

Removing makeup the wrong way can cause harm to your skin | Image: Freepik

Choosing the right method for removing makeup is essential for maintaining healthy and radiant skin. Three popular makeup removal techniques are - makeup remover wipes, cleansing milk and micellar water. Here's their pros and cons to help you select the best option for your skincare routine.

Cleansing Milk – Pros

It provides deep hydration while removing makeup and is ideal for dry and sensitive skin.

Removing maekup with wrong chemicals can damage the skin | Image: Freepik

Also read: These Habits Maybe The Reason Behind Premature Skin Ageing

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Cleansing Milk – Cons

Additional cleansing may be required to completely remove all makeup residue.

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Makeup Removal Wipes – Pros

They are convenient and travel-friendly, allowing for quick and easy makeup removal on the go.

Makeup Removal Wipes – Cons

Some wipes may contain harsh ingredients that can irritate sensitive skin or trigger breakouts.

Micellar Water – Pros

Perfect for all skin types, it effectively removes makeup and impurities without the need for rinsing.

Using micellar water for makeup removal will require no further rinsing of face | Image: Freepik

Micellar Water – Cons

If not wiped off thoroughly, some micellar waters can leave a sticky residue on the skin.

Why should you choose Micellar Water for makeup removal?