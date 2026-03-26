Updated 26 March 2026 at 23:06 IST
Micellar Water, Wet Wipes Or Cleansing Milk: Which Is Best For Makeup Removal?
Micellar water, wet wipes and cleansing milk are commonly used for makeup removal. But, which is the best choice among them?
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Choosing the right method for removing makeup is essential for maintaining healthy and radiant skin. Three popular makeup removal techniques are - makeup remover wipes, cleansing milk and micellar water. Here's their pros and cons to help you select the best option for your skincare routine.
Cleansing Milk – Pros
It provides deep hydration while removing makeup and is ideal for dry and sensitive skin.
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Cleansing Milk – Cons
Additional cleansing may be required to completely remove all makeup residue.
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Makeup Removal Wipes – Pros
They are convenient and travel-friendly, allowing for quick and easy makeup removal on the go.
Makeup Removal Wipes – Cons
Some wipes may contain harsh ingredients that can irritate sensitive skin or trigger breakouts.
Micellar Water – Pros
Perfect for all skin types, it effectively removes makeup and impurities without the need for rinsing.
Micellar Water – Cons
If not wiped off thoroughly, some micellar waters can leave a sticky residue on the skin.
Why should you choose Micellar Water for makeup removal?
Micellar water is often considered the top choice for makeup removal due to its versatility, effectiveness in removing makeup and suitability for all skin types, all while being highly convenient. When choosing any of these options, one should always take into account their individual needs and specific skin type.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 23:06 IST