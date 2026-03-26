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Updated 26 March 2026 at 23:06 IST

Micellar Water, Wet Wipes Or Cleansing Milk: Which Is Best For Makeup Removal?

Micellar water, wet wipes and cleansing milk are commonly used for makeup removal. But, which is the best choice among them?

Devasheesh Pandey
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Removing makeup the wrong way can cause harm to your skin
Removing makeup the wrong way can cause harm to your skin | Image: Freepik

Choosing the right method for removing makeup is essential for maintaining healthy and radiant skin. Three popular makeup removal techniques are - makeup remover wipes, cleansing milk and micellar water. Here's their pros and cons to help you select the best option for your skincare routine.

Also read: Summer Heat Can Cause Dandruff, Here Are The Best Ways To Prevent It

Cleansing Milk – Pros

It provides deep hydration while removing makeup and is ideal for dry and sensitive skin.

Removing maekup with wrong chemicals can damage the skin | Image: Freepik

Also read: These Habits Maybe The Reason Behind Premature Skin Ageing

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Cleansing Milk – Cons

Additional cleansing may be required to completely remove all makeup residue.

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Makeup Removal Wipes – Pros

They are convenient and travel-friendly, allowing for quick and easy makeup removal on the go.

Makeup Removal Wipes – Cons

Some wipes may contain harsh ingredients that can irritate sensitive skin or trigger breakouts.

Micellar Water – Pros

Perfect for all skin types, it effectively removes makeup and impurities without the need for rinsing.

Using micellar water for makeup removal will require no further rinsing of face | Image: Freepik

Micellar Water – Cons

If not wiped off thoroughly, some micellar waters can leave a sticky residue on the skin.

Why should you choose Micellar Water for makeup removal?

Micellar water is often considered the top choice for makeup removal due to its versatility, effectiveness in removing makeup and suitability for all skin types, all while being highly convenient. When choosing any of these options, one should always take into account their individual needs and specific skin type.
 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 26 March 2026 at 23:06 IST