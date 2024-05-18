Advertisement

As scary and heavy-duty the term microdermabrasion sounds, it is essentially just another cosmetic procedure targeting the skin on your face. On top of that, it is classified as a 'minimally invasive' procedure, further taking the edge off it. Right off the bat, what microdermabrasion does, is that it gently sloughs away the uppermost layer of your skin. The procedure is always performed by a certified dermatologist with a handy machine, built exclusively for the procedure. While the most common area of target is the face, one can get the procedure on their neck, hands as well as chest.

What are the types of microdermabrasion?



Before jumping into the types of microdermabrasion, one must understand what exactly the procedure claims to achieve. As per a Cleveland Clinic report, the procedure aids new skin cells grow, reveals newer, undamaged skin and also helps thicken collagen - a crucial protein which help keeps the skin taut and firm.

Microdermabrasion has two archetypes - crystal and diamond. The former entails the dermatologist shooting tiny crystals through a tube which loosen and help get rid of dead skin cells. The debris is then cleared up using the same tube. The latter, the gentler alternative, entails the dermatologist using a diamond-tipped wand to remove and vacuum up debris from the top layer of your skin.

What does microdermabrasion achieve and who should opt for it?



As per the Cleveland Clinic report, microdermabrasion specifically targets age spots, enlarged pores or blackheads, fine lines or wrinkles, mild scars, especially those from acne, skin discoloration or uneven skin tone, stretch marks and sun damage.

Those suffering from recurring acne, rashes, cold sores, moles, freckles, skin tags and skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, should steer clear of this procedure. Those opting for it, must be prepared for a short spell of bruising, discoloration or darkened skin (on the targeted area), flaky or dry skin and increased sensitivity to sunlight.