Monsoon Care Tips: Common Mistakes That Can Damage Hair and Scalp
Monsoon brings a new wave of hair care challenges. It is essential to follow proper hair care habits to protect any damage to your locks.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
The first rainfall after the hot and humid months of summer is generally considered a relief for most. No matter where you live in the country, the natural showers often bring with it joy and enthusiasm. However, the rain also brings humidity and excessive moisture that can take a toll on one's hair.
This can often lead to problems like frizz, breakage, and scalp-related concerns like itchiness. While the weather itself plays a role, some common hair care habits may also contribute to these problems. From leaving hair wet for too long to overusing hair oil and heat styling tools, avoiding a few mistakes may help keep hair healthier throughout the monsoon.
Leaving hair wet for long periods
Hair is at its weakest when it's wet. They are more prone to breakage when left damp for extended periods. They also contribute to scalp-related concerns such as itching and dandruff. It is generally recommended to dry hair after washing or after getting caught in the rain.
Skipping hair wash after rainwater exposure
If you think that getting drenched in the rain allows you to skip hair wash day, think again. Rainwater contains impurities. It contains pollutants and dust that can harm hair. Dust particles on the scalp and hair lead to buildup and discomfort. Washing hair after exposure to rainwater can help maintain scalp hygiene.
Advertisement
Tying wet hair up
Many people tie their hair into a bun or ponytail while it is still wet. While keeping the tresses open can be bothersome, tying wet hair prematurely can lead to stress on fragile hair strands. This may contribute to breakage. Wet hair should ideally be allowed to dry before styling.
Overusing styling tools
Styling tools such as curling irons, straighteners, and blow dryers can add further stress to hair affected by humidity. Excessive heat can increase dryness, frizz, and damage over time.
Advertisement
Applying too much oil
Oiling hair is beneficial for hair growth and scalp health. However, excessive use during humid weather can make the scalp greasy. Heavy oil application also contributes to product buildup if not washed out properly.
Don't comb wet hair
Brushing soaking wet hair can stretch and snap the strands. It is advisable to let the hair dry at least 70% before gently detangling from the ends to the roots.
Sleeping with damp hair
Sleeping on a cotton pillowcase with a damp scalp invites bacteria. It increases scalp itchiness and breakage. Dry hair before going to bed. If it is slightly damp, dry it, or loosely braid it before sleeping on a silk pillowcase.