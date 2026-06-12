Hair Care Mistakes That Are Leading To Hair Loss

You oil and condition your hair daily to ensure your scalp gets proper nourishment. Yet, hair fall persists? Here are some common hair care mistakes that may be causing hair damage.

Do you oil your hair an hour before shampooing?

Many of us have a habit of oiling our hair just an hour before washing it. However, this method neither fully nourishes nor adequately moisturises the hair. It is considered best to oil your hair the day before you plan to wash it.

Additionally, to prevent split ends, ensure you apply oil all the way down to the tips. Avoid using excessive oil, as the scalp has a limited capacity for absorption. Oiling the hair 2–3 times a week is sufficient.

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Applying hair care products in the wrong manner can harm your locks | Image: Freepik

Applying conditioner to the scalp and roots

The hair conditioner should be applied from the mid-lengths down to the ends of the hair, not the scalp. Applying conditioner to the scalp can clog hair follicles, potentially leading to itching and the accumulation of dirt. You get the best results when conditioner is applied from the middle section of the hair down to the ends.

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Sleeping with wet hair

We often wash our hair at night and go straight to bed. Wet hair rubbing against the pillow creates friction, leading to increased breakage. Furthermore, hair is at its weakest when wet.

Wet hair causes breakage | Image: Freepik

Do you shampoo frequently?