Hair Care Mistakes That Are Leading To Hair Loss
From frequent shampooing to incorrect use of hair conditioner, some mistakes made unknowingly may lead to hair fall.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
You oil and condition your hair daily to ensure your scalp gets proper nourishment. Yet, hair fall persists? Here are some common hair care mistakes that may be causing hair damage.
Do you oil your hair an hour before shampooing?
Many of us have a habit of oiling our hair just an hour before washing it. However, this method neither fully nourishes nor adequately moisturises the hair. It is considered best to oil your hair the day before you plan to wash it.
Additionally, to prevent split ends, ensure you apply oil all the way down to the tips. Avoid using excessive oil, as the scalp has a limited capacity for absorption. Oiling the hair 2–3 times a week is sufficient.
Advertisement
Applying conditioner to the scalp and roots
The hair conditioner should be applied from the mid-lengths down to the ends of the hair, not the scalp. Applying conditioner to the scalp can clog hair follicles, potentially leading to itching and the accumulation of dirt. You get the best results when conditioner is applied from the middle section of the hair down to the ends.
Advertisement
Sleeping with wet hair
We often wash our hair at night and go straight to bed. Wet hair rubbing against the pillow creates friction, leading to increased breakage. Furthermore, hair is at its weakest when wet.
Do you shampoo frequently?
Washing your hair daily or every other day strips away natural oils, which are essential for protecting the hair. When the scalp is stripped of its natural oils, it starts producing them even more rapidly, causing the hair to become even greasier.