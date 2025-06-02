Monsoon Skincare 101: Expert Tips To Beat Sticky, Oily Skin This Season

A complete guide to taking care of your skin this monsoon season, from oily, greasy skin to acne breakouts. | Image: Pexels

By: Shahnaz Husain

Humid conditions call for deep pore cleansing to keep the skin free of clogged oil and dirt. After washing or cleansing the skin, use a scrub to deep cleanse the skin.

Scrubs should be rubbed gently on the skin, using a circular motion.

Then, rinse off with plenty of plain water. It is important to rinse well with water in order to get rid of all residues and sweat deposits.

Home Facial Scrub

You can make a facial scrub at home. For oily skin, mix rice powder with a little rose water.

For normal to dry skin, mix ground almonds with curd. Rub gently on the skin. Then wash off with water. Scrubs help to dislodge and discourage blackheads.

Toning and Refreshing the Skin

A good skin tonic is a must in hot, humid weather to cleanse and refresh the skin. It should be a light lotion.

A flower-based skin tonic, containing rose or lavender, is ideal. Not only does it refresh the skin, but imparts a clean and fresh feeling.

It also helps to tighten the pores and stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface.

Monsoon Skincare 101. Image: Pexels

Rose Water

Rose Water is one of the best skin toners. It also cools and refreshes the skin. Did you know that the fragrance of roses has a calming effect on the mind?

After cleansing, wipe the skin with rose water, using cotton wool. You can even keep a small bowl of rose water in the refrigerator.

This way, it is chilled and ready for use. Wipe the skin several times a day with chilled skin tonic or rose water, during the monsoons. It can be most refreshing.

Create your skin tonic with rose water and witch hazel. Witch hazel should be available at a pharmacy.

This combination not only tones the skin but also has an antiseptic effect. It is also said to tighten the skin and reduce puffiness.

For normal skin: Mix ¾ cup rosewater with ¼ cup witch-hazel.

For very oily skin: Mix the rosewater and witch-hazel in equal quantities.

For very dry skin: Mix ¾ cup rosewater, ¼ cup witch-hazel and a half-teaspoon pure glycerin

Skin Toner for Normal Skin: Add one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to cold water. Apply with cotton wool pads.

For all skin types: Grated apple applied on the skin helps to tone all skin types.

For oily skin: Mix cucumber juice with rose water and apply on the face, washing off after 15 to 20 minutes.

Pimples / Acne

After cleansing, use an astringent lotion. Lemon juice and rose water have an astringent effect.

Mix lemon juice and rose water in equal quantities and apply on the face, washing it off after 15 minutes.

Grated cucumber or cucumber juice can also be applied on the skin for an astringent effect. Keep it on for 15 to 20 minutes and wash off.

Mix sandalwood paste with rose water and apply it on the areas with pimples or rash. Keep on for half an hour and wash off with water.

A paste of fresh “methi” leaves can also be applied to the skin. Keep it on for 15 to 20 minutes and wash off with water.

Add a handful of neem leaves to 4 cups of water and simmer over a low fire for an hour. Leave it overnight.