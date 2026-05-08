Mother's Day 2026: Pamper Your Mom By Planning A Mani-Pedi Session At Home

This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 10. If you are low on cash, a student still figuring things out, facing a financial crunch or simply forgot about the day and are now frantically searching for a last-minute meaningful gift, do not worry. Plan an in-house spa session for your mother, which she will appreciate much more than a ‘world’s best mother' mug and will not cost you big bucks either. Instead of rushing through crowded salons or expensive brunches, pamper your mother with a tailor-made mani-pedi session right at home.

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Creating an at-home spa experience does not require professional skills or fancy equipment. Infact, most of the essentials required for the process might be sitting in the closet of your bathroom. A good manicure and pedicure session helps maintain nail hygiene, remove dead skin, improve blood circulation, and reduce dryness, especially during harsh weather conditions. It would also give you uninterrupted time with your mother to strengthen your bond. Give her the ultimate princess treatment by following this simple step-by-step guide to doing a manicure and pedicure at home.

Clean nails

Start by removing any old nail polish using a gentle nail paint remover. Clean nails create the perfect base for your manicure and pedicure. Wash hands and feet thoroughly afterwards.

Soak hands and feet in warm water

Fill two tubs or large bowls with warm water. Add a mild shampoo, liquid soap, or a pinch of salt. You can also include a few drops of essential oil for a spa-like experience. Soak her hands and feet for about 10-15 minutes. This softens the skin, loosens dirt, and makes it easier to clean cuticles and dead skin.

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Shape the nails

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Trim your mother's nails carefully and use a nail file to shape them evenly. Gently push back the cuticles using a cuticle pusher or a soft towel. Do not cut the cuticles aggressively, as they protect the nails from infection.



Also Read: Mother's Day 2026: 7 Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Special

Exfoliate

Use a scrub to exfoliate her hands and feet. You can use a store-bought scrub or make one at home using sugar and honey or coffee and coconut oil. Massage gently in circular motions, especially around heels, toes, fingers, and knuckles, where dead skin tends to build up.

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Moisturise and massage

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After rinsing off the scrub, apply a rich moisturiser, hand cream, or coconut oil. Massage her hands and feet for a few minutes to relax the muscles and improve circulation.

Reapply nail paint

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