Mother's Day 2026: 7 Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Special
Mother’s Day is celebrated to honour the love, care, and emotional support mothers provide throughout life. From memory boxes to plants and personalised gestures, thoughtful gifts can make the occasion feel more meaningful and special.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Mother's Day is one of the most widely celebrated occasions across the world, dedicated to recognising the role mothers and maternal figures play in shaping families and providing emotional support. The day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May. This year, the occasion falls on May 10. To make your mom feel special, here is a list of gifts and gestures you can present to her.
A memory box
Making a memory box is one of the most special personalised gifts. It can include old photographs, handwritten notes, letters, or meaningful objects that hold emotional value. The idea behind the gift is not material value but nostalgia and shared memories, making it a thoughtful and deeply personal gesture.
A day off
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One of the most thoughtful Mother's Day gestures can simply be allowing mothers to take a day off from their daily responsibilities. From managing household tasks to balancing family and work, mothers often spend their day caring for others. This one day will help mothers take care of themselves. Cooking her favourite meal will make this day feel even more special.
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A handmade card
Making a handmade card is one of the easiest yet most meaningful gifts one can give their mothers. Handwritten cards with heartfelt messages hold emotional value, without breaking the bank.
Quality time
Many mothers spend their entire day working around the house, barely getting any time for themselves. This Mother's Day, plan an entire day of spending quality time with them. If there's one thing that mothers love and cherish, it's spending time with their families and loved ones. Plan a movie night or treat her to a good dinner; these are the small things that mothers appreciate.
A detox gift hamper
A detox hamper built around comfort and calm can make for an unexpectedly thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. Including products like herbal teas, scented candles, silk eye masks, skincare products, books, or cosy self-care essentials will not only help in encouraging her mood on the special day but also encourage moments of rest during busy days. Because nothing cheers a lady more than good skincare.
Jewellery pieces
Jewellery pieces often hold emotional value, and it becomes the kind of pieces mothers wear every single day. The piece need not be expensive for it to be extravagant. A dainty jewellery piece can hold deep emotional significance.
Plants
If your mothers have an unconditional love towards plants, add to her green collection. It will not only brighten up the home, but will also serve as a daily reminder of love and appreciation for her.