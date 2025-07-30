National Lipstick Day 2025: Tips And Tricks To Make Your Lip Shades Last Longer

Updated 30 July 2025 at 14:05 IST
National Lipstick Day 2025: Lipstick, beyond being a cosmetic, symbolises empowerment, confidence, and self-expression. Annually, July 29 is observed as National Lipstick Day, to celebrate the colourful stains that not only add four stars to one's beauty, but also become a tool of self-identity. The day celebrates artistry, culture, history and personal expression associated with lipstick.
On the day, make a note of the tips and tricks to follow to make your lipsticks last longer.
Step 1: Gently exfoliate your lips with a soft scrub or a toothbrush to remove dead cells.
Step 2: Apply lip balm for hydration and to prevent dryness, allowing the lipstick to glide on smoothly.
Step 3: Use concealer or lip primer to make a neat and smooth base for the future steps.
Step 4: Now, outline your lips with the help of lip liner that matches the lipstick shade. You can choose a darker shade, which will make a defined shape.
Step 5: Fill out your entire lip area with lip liner that will act as a base for the lipstick, preventing feathering and fading.
Step 6: Apply lipstick in thin layers rather than in one single thick coat. After this, blot your lips with tissue paper to remove any excess lipstick.
Step 7: Repeat this layering and blotting process for more intense and longer-lasting colour.
Step 8: Place a tissue paper over your lips and dust a translucent powder over it to set your lipstick.
Step 9: For an extra hold, you can also apply sealant on top of the power-dried lips.
Bonus Tip!
Matte and liquid lipsticks generally last longer than the creamy or glossy formulas. Touch up your lips again by using lipstick after eating or drinking. This way, you can make your lipstick last longer.
