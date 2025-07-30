Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 30 July 2025 at 14:05 IST

National Lipstick Day 2025: Tips And Tricks To Make Your Lip Shades Last Longer

National Lipstick Day celebrates artistry, culture, history and personal expression associated with lipstick.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
National Lipstick Day 2025
National Lipstick Day 2025 | Image: Freepik

National Lipstick Day 2025: Lipstick, beyond being a cosmetic, symbolises empowerment, confidence, and self-expression. Annually, July 29 is observed as National Lipstick Day, to celebrate the colourful stains that not only add four stars to one's beauty, but also become a tool of self-identity. The day celebrates artistry, culture, history and personal expression associated with lipstick.

On the day, make a note of the tips and tricks to follow to make your lipsticks last longer.

Step 1: Gently exfoliate your lips with a soft scrub or a toothbrush to remove dead cells.

Step 1: Exfolation, Source: Freepik

Step 2: Apply lip balm for hydration and to prevent dryness, allowing the lipstick to glide on smoothly.

Step 2: Moisturizing, Source: Freepik

Step 3: Use concealer or lip primer to make a neat and smooth base for the future steps.

Step 3: Conceler for base, Source: Freepik

Step 4: Now, outline your lips with the help of lip liner that matches the lipstick shade. You can choose a darker shade, which will make a defined shape.

Step 4: Outline lips, Source: Freepik

Step 5: Fill out your entire lip area with lip liner that will act as a base for the lipstick, preventing feathering and fading.

Step 5: Apply lipstick, Source: Freepik

Step 6: Apply lipstick in thin layers rather than in one single thick coat. After this, blot your lips with tissue paper to remove any excess lipstick.

Step 6: Make thin coat of lipstick, Source: Freepik

Step 7: Repeat this layering and blotting process for more intense and longer-lasting colour.

Step 6: Repeating the layering process, Source: Freepik

Step 8: Place a tissue paper over your lips and dust a translucent powder over it to set your lipstick.

Step 8: Use powder, Source: Freepik

Step 9: For an extra hold, you can also apply sealant on top of the power-dried lips.

Step 9: apply sealant, Source: Freepik

READ MORE: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For This Raksha Bandhan To Make Your Sibling Feel Extra Special!

Bonus Tip!

Matte and liquid lipsticks generally last longer than the creamy or glossy formulas. Touch up your lips again by using lipstick after eating or drinking. This way, you can make your lipstick last longer.
 

Published 30 July 2025 at 14:04 IST