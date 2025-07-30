National Lipstick Day 2025: Tips And Tricks To Make Your Lip Shades Last Longer

National Lipstick Day 2025: Lipstick, beyond being a cosmetic, symbolises empowerment, confidence, and self-expression. Annually, July 29 is observed as National Lipstick Day, to celebrate the colourful stains that not only add four stars to one's beauty, but also become a tool of self-identity. The day celebrates artistry, culture, history and personal expression associated with lipstick.

On the day, make a note of the tips and tricks to follow to make your lipsticks last longer.

Step 1: Gently exfoliate your lips with a soft scrub or a toothbrush to remove dead cells.

Step 1: Exfolation, Source: Freepik

Step 2: Apply lip balm for hydration and to prevent dryness, allowing the lipstick to glide on smoothly.

Step 2: Moisturizing, Source: Freepik

Step 3: Use concealer or lip primer to make a neat and smooth base for the future steps.

Step 3: Conceler for base, Source: Freepik

Step 4: Now, outline your lips with the help of lip liner that matches the lipstick shade. You can choose a darker shade, which will make a defined shape.

Step 4: Outline lips, Source: Freepik

Step 5: Fill out your entire lip area with lip liner that will act as a base for the lipstick, preventing feathering and fading.

Step 5: Apply lipstick, Source: Freepik

Step 6: Apply lipstick in thin layers rather than in one single thick coat. After this, blot your lips with tissue paper to remove any excess lipstick.

Step 6: Make thin coat of lipstick, Source: Freepik

Step 7: Repeat this layering and blotting process for more intense and longer-lasting colour.

Step 6: Repeating the layering process, Source: Freepik

Step 8: Place a tissue paper over your lips and dust a translucent powder over it to set your lipstick.

Step 8: Use powder, Source: Freepik

Step 9: For an extra hold, you can also apply sealant on top of the power-dried lips.

Step 9: apply sealant, Source: Freepik

Bonus Tip!