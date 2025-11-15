‘New Mom’ Parineeti Chopra Shares ‘Jugaad’ Makeup Routine For Beginners

‘New mom’ Parineeti Chopra dropped a video of her jugaad makeup. The actor shared a few tips she says she learned from some of the best in the industry.

This routine is incredibly simple and perfect for beginners. Using only a few products, she creates a flawless, easy-to-copy look that can take you from just out of bed to a diva ready to light up the stage.

Parineeti Chopra's fuss-free makeup

In her YouTube video, Parineeti Chopra starts by prepping her skin with moisturiser. She skips primer and concealer and goes straight to foundation. The Chamkila actor takes a small drop of foundation and blends it across her face with a firm brush.

Most makeup artists apply lipstick at the end, but Parineeti prefers to begin with it. Taking lazy makeup a step further, she not only colours her lips but also dabs the same lipstick on her cheeks as blush.

Ishaqzaade actor added that if you have a single lipstick in your bag, you can easily do your entire face. She also mentioned that a monotone look keeps her looking fresh and bright.

In the video, she recommended using a brown pencil for eyeliner, especially during the day or early evening. She suggested that a lip liner works well for this. Parineeti explained how to extend the line as if you are connecting your eyes to your eyebrows. Give it a light smudge, and it will create a soft gradient like eyeshadow.

While applying mascara, Parineeti paused to share a trick she learned from industry experts. She finishes her routine by lightly filling in her brows.