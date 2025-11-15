Updated 15 November 2025 at 21:20 IST
‘New Mom’ Parineeti Chopra Shares ‘Jugaad’ Makeup Routine For Beginners
Parineeti Chopra shares her makeup routine on her YouTube channel. New mom starts by applying moisturiser to her skin. She skips primer and concealer and goes straight to foundation.
‘New mom’ Parineeti Chopra dropped a video of her jugaad makeup. The actor shared a few tips she says she learned from some of the best in the industry.
This routine is incredibly simple and perfect for beginners. Using only a few products, she creates a flawless, easy-to-copy look that can take you from just out of bed to a diva ready to light up the stage.
Parineeti Chopra's fuss-free makeup
In her YouTube video, Parineeti Chopra starts by prepping her skin with moisturiser. She skips primer and concealer and goes straight to foundation. The Chamkila actor takes a small drop of foundation and blends it across her face with a firm brush.
Most makeup artists apply lipstick at the end, but Parineeti prefers to begin with it. Taking lazy makeup a step further, she not only colours her lips but also dabs the same lipstick on her cheeks as blush.
Ishaqzaade actor added that if you have a single lipstick in your bag, you can easily do your entire face. She also mentioned that a monotone look keeps her looking fresh and bright.
In the video, she recommended using a brown pencil for eyeliner, especially during the day or early evening. She suggested that a lip liner works well for this. Parineeti explained how to extend the line as if you are connecting your eyes to your eyebrows. Give it a light smudge, and it will create a soft gradient like eyeshadow.
While applying mascara, Parineeti paused to share a trick she learned from industry experts. She finishes her routine by lightly filling in her brows.
If you struggle with makeup, her simple routine might be exactly what you need.
