Updated 15 November 2025 at 19:48 IST
SSMB29 GlobeTrotter Event: SS Rajamouli’s Film Titled Varanasi, First Look Teaser Shows Mahesh Babu In Rudra Avatar
Varanasi: After tentative titles such as SSMB29 and Globetrotter, SS Rajamouli revealed the film’s final title and first teaser at a larger-than-life event in Hyderabad.
The wait is finally over! SS Rajamouli’s film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran is officially titled Varanasi.
After tentative titles such as SSMB29 and Globetrotter, Rajamouli revealed the film’s final title and first teaser at a larger-than-life event in Hyderabad.
In a major shift in film promotion, SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure 'GlobeTrotter' will launch with a historic digital-first grand premiere. The film’s first look and much-awaited teaser will stream live on JioHotstar today from 7 pm.
