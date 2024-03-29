Advertisement

Some people truly believe in the philosophy of ‘less is more’, which explains the immense popularity of the no makeup makeup look for its effortless and natural appearance. But did you know that achieving this fresh-faced look doesn't always require makeup? With the right skincare routine, you can actually get a flawless look, without using any hardcore makeup product. Here's how to master the no makeup makeup look using only skincare.

Start with a clean canvas

The key to any makeup-free look is a clean and well-prepped canvas. Begin by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, and impurities. This step helps to ensure that your skincare products can penetrate effectively and work their magic.

No makeup makeup look | Image; Pixabay

Hydrate and nourish

Next, apply a hydrating serum or facial oil to replenish moisture and nourish your skin. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and antioxidants to help boost hydration and protect against environmental damage. Massage the serum or oil into your skin using gentle upward motions to promote circulation and a healthy glow.

Prime with SPF

Sun protection is essential, even on makeup-free days. Lightweight moisturisers with broad-spectrum SPF shield your skin from harmful UV rays, so you will be better off choosing a product with these specifications. Not only does this step protect your skin from sun damage, but it also creates a smooth base for your skincare routine.

Conceal with serum

If you have any specific skin concerns such as dark spots, redness, or blemishes, address them with targeted corrective treatments. Use a brightening serum to minimise dark circles or hyperpigmentation, a calming serum to reduce redness and inflammation, and a spot treatment to heal and conceal blemishes. Apply these treatments sparingly to the areas of concern and blend gently with your fingertips.

Enhance your eyes

For a subtle enhancement of your eyes, focus on nourishing your lashes and brows. Apply a lash serum to promote lash growth and thickness, and groom your brows with a nourishing brow gel or serum to keep them in place and promote fullness. This simple step adds definition to your eyes without the need for mascara or brow pencil.

No makeup makeup look | Image; Pixabay

Add a natural flush

To achieve a natural flush of colour, use a hydrating cheek tint or tinted lip balm. Choose a shade that complements your skin tone and apply a small amount to the apples of your cheeks and lips. Blend the product with your fingertips for a subtle hint of colour and a healthy, dewy finish.

Seal in the glow

Finish off your skincare routine with a lightweight moisturiser or facial mist to lock in moisture and add a final touch of radiance. Look for products with hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin plump and glowing throughout the day.