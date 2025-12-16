Rakul Preet Singh Slams 'Fraud' Doctor Who Alleged She Had Plastic Surgery: There Is A Thing Called Weight Loss

Plastic surgery has been a hot topic in India for years, with many accusing celebrities of going under the knife due to the influence of growing trends. On Instagram, TV and movie stars often face online scrutiny that ranges from body shaming to unsolicited medical opinions. Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has now responded to a similar allegation after a man claiming to be a plastic and cosmetic surgeon suggested that her facial features had changed drastically because of plastic surgery.

Rakul Preet Singh called out a social media post claiming she had plastic surgery

Rakul Preet Singh issued a strong warning on her Instagram Stories while re-sharing a post that claimed she had undergone plastic surgery. She wrote, “Fraud alert: it’s scary that people like him are claiming to be doctors and making statements without any factual checks and misguiding people.” She clarified that she does not judge anyone for choosing cosmetic procedures, but called out the spread of false claims disguised as science.

She also pointed out that physical changes can result from regular fitness and discipline. “Being an actor who understands ancient and modern science, I have no issues if people do surgeries, but there is also another thing called weight loss that comes from hard work. Ever heard of that?” she wrote, urging her followers to “beware of such ‘doctors’.”

This comes after a viral video in which a man who claimed to be a medical professional analysed De De Pyaar De 2 actress ‘then and now’ appearance and suggested that she had undergone cosmetic procedures. In the clip, he compared Rakul’s older photographs with recent ones and alleged that she had Botox, fillers and a nose job. He also criticised her for not speaking openly about cosmetic procedures and for focusing only on fitness, which he said created unrealistic expectations for others.