Thamma OTT Release: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Horror Comedy Quietly Makes Its Way To THIS Streaming Giant

Thamma OTT Release: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer was successful at the box office, but not as much as the other movies in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Releasing in the Diwali week, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Now, nearly two months after the theatrical release, the movie has premiered on a digital platform. In comparison to other successful movies, Thamma quietly made its way to OTT.

When and where to watch Thamma?

Taking to its Instagram handle, Amazon Prime Video shared a video announcing that the movie is now available to watch on the platform. Yes, Thamma released today without any prior information regarding the release. "Talent hunting ❌ Betal Hunting ✅#ThammaOnPrime, Watch Now," read the caption.

Thamma box office report

Directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidentally stumbles upon a different world of vampires, meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and a terrifying vampire played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik of Panchayat fame play pivotal roles.

At the box office in India, the movie opened at ₹24 crore, but owing to mixed reviews, the movie witnessed a decline in collection with each passing day. The movie has grossed ₹147.81 crore domestically and ₹21.94 crore overseas. The worldwide total stands at ₹169.75 crore. Thamma has become the tenth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Thamma is the 5th title in the superhit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), with movies to follow in the franchise in the coming five-year period. The next entry in the MHCU is Shakti Shalini, in which Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame will play the lead role.