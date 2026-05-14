Rosemary Oil vs Castor Oil: Which Is Better For Hair Growth?

With the rise of natural haircare remedies on social media, castor oil and rosemary oil are frequently mentioned for promoting hair growth. Often used in both scalp massages and hair masks, these oils have helped overall scalp health and hair strengthening. However, in summer, factors like humidity, sweat, and oiliness on the scalp influence which oil is better for regular use.

What is Rosemary oil?

Rosemary oil helps in scalp circulation and improves hair thickness | Image: Freepik

Rosemary oil is an essential oil made from the rosemary plant, known for its healing properties. It has gained popularity because many experts believe that it may help support scalp circulation and improve overall hair thickness over time. Its texture is lightweight, making it a top pick during muggy weather.

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Why do people prefer rosemary oil in summer?

The National Institute of Health suggests that rosemary oil may help some people grow hair.

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Boosts and renews hair follicles

Rosmarinic acid, which is found in rosemary oil, increases blood flow to the scalp. This helps in nourishing and stimulating hair follicles, which helps hair to grow healthy. Better blood flow helps regenerating hair follicles in people who are suffering from male pattern hair loss.

Gets rid of and eases fungal infections

It helps in reducing dandruff and scalp infection because it helps in fighting fungi. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe irritation, itching, and dryness. This can support better scalp health and promote hair growth.

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Lightweight texture

Due to its lightweight texture, this oil feels airy and non-greasy on the scalp. It also ensures comfortable wear without leaving any heavy residue.

What is Castor oil?

Castor oil helps nourish dry hair and reduce scalp dryness | Image: Freepik

Castor oil is a thick oil made from the seeds of the castor oil plant. Also known as Ricinus communis, it contains an acid called ricinoleic acid, commonly associated with nourishing dry hair and reducing scalp dryness.

How can castor oil promote healthy hair?

Moisturises hair follicles

Castor oil helps hair stay moist. It has fatty acids like ricinoleic acid, which coat the hair and seal the natural oil in hair. It not only adds shine to your hair but also protects the hair from breaking.

Soothes irritation

The ricinoleic acid in it helps reduce inflammation. This effect soothes and heals an irritated scalp.

Prevents scalp infections

This oil also contains another acid called ricin, which helps in fighting bacteria and fungi on the scalp. This helps in preventing infections that can lead to hair loss.

Rosemary or Castor: Which oil feels better during summer?

Representational image of castor oil and rosemary oil | Image: Freepik

According to WebMD, studies have suggested that Rosemary oil is the ideal oil for hair growth this summer. It can help the hair grow back. It doesn't make the scalp itchy and may help hair grow back. It reduces inflammation, which can help control dandruff. Although experts also suggest that castor oil may work better for dry hair and flaky scalps that need extra moisture. Some people dilute both the oils for scalp treatment and hair masks.

Things to keep in mind