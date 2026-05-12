What Is Skin Flooding? All About Viral Skincare Trend Gaining Popularity
Skin flooding is a skincare trend that involves layering products on damp skin. The method has gained popularity online because many believe it helps improve dryness, strengthen the skin barrier, and give the skin a healthier appearance.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Social media often introduces new skincare trends, and one of the latest is called Skin Flooding. This method is becoming increasingly popular, especially among beauty enthusiasts. But what exactly is skin flooding, and how can it benefit our skin? These are common questions people are asking. In this article, we will explain the benefits of skin flooding and provide a step-by-step guide on how to do it.
What is skin flooding?
Skin flooding, also known as facial flooding, focuses on deeply hydrating the skin by applying multiple layers of moisture-rich products. It is a skincare technique that involves applying several hydrating products one after another while the skin is still damp. Many people believe this technique helps improve skin issues such as dryness, dullness, support the skin barrier, and dehydration, particularly those caused by changing weather conditions.
Steps involved in skin flooding
Gentle cleansing
The first step in skin flooding is to cleanse the face with a gentle cleanser. This removes dirt, oil, and makeup without eliminating the skin's natural moisture. Use of harsh cleansers is generally avoided because this technique focuses on hydration and caring for the skin barrier.
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Hydrating toner or facial mist
While the skin is still slightly damp, apply a hydrating toner or facial mist. This method helps the skin prepare for the following layers of skincare. It also helps improve the moisture absorption of the skin.
Hyaluronic acid serum
This is the key ingredient in skin flooding. Hyaluronic serum is often applied to damp skin because it helps in attracting and retaining moisture. This serum makes the skin look softer and more hydrated.
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Moisturiser
A moisturiser helps in sealing hydration and prevents moisture loss from the skin. Many people prefer lightweight moisturisers, particularly during the summer or in humid weather.
Sunscreen (during daytime)
If skin flooding is done during the day, then applying sunscreen is the most crucial step. Experts recommend sunscreen to protect the skin from sun damage and maintain overall skin health.
What are the benefits of skin flooding?
Skin hydration
One of the biggest benefits of skin flooding is improved skin nourishment. Applying hydrating products on damp skin may help lock in hydration more effectively.
Supports the skin barrier
Hydrated skin is often associated with a healthier skin barrier. Many experts believe hydration-focused skincare routines may help reduce dryness and irritation caused by damaged skin barriers.
Makes Skin Appear Healthier
Skin flooding helps the skin look softer, smoother, and more radiant. Well-hydrated skin often appears healthier and less dull.
Helps reduce dryness
During dry weather and the summer months, the skin is more prone to losing moisture, which can make it look dry and flaky. This method helps improve hydration and prevent moisture loss.
Encourages Simpler Skincare Routines
Skin flooding emphasises hydration and gentle skincare, unlike harsh exfoliation trends. Many dermatologists view this method as crucial for maintaining healthy skin.