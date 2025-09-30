Say Goodbye To Dullness: Try These DIY Green Masks For Glowing Skin

Green foods are indeed good for skin health as they are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients that protect against damage, promote cell regeneration and support skin's structure. Applying green masks can also help control redness and irritation.

Here are the top 5 DIY homemade green face masks for glowing skin:

Avocado face mask

Ingredients: Coconut oil, avocado, honey, lemon juice, tea tree oil, and apple cider vinegar.

Blend all the ingredients. This mask helps to remove dullness and treat oiliness and acne as well. You can also add a banana, which will encourage cell turnover and reveal fresh, radiant skin.

Avocado cocoa face mask

Ingredients: 1/2 ripe avocado, 1 tablespoon honey, and 1 tablespoon cocoa powder.

Simply blend all the items well and apply to your face. Leave this on for 10 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. This mask has incredible moisturising benefits and skin-calming antioxidant power, which will instantly give you a glow.

Mint and cucumber face mask

Ingredients: Mint, cucumber, rosewater, peppermint essential oil, 1 tablespoon raw oats and honey.

Mint, when applied to our skin, calms redness, treats acne, and moisturises our pores. To have a perfect time, simply opt for peppermint essential oil with cucumber slices, honey and rosewater. Create a thick consistency, and add raw oats for exfoliation. Mash all the ingredients well and leave them on your face for 10 minutes.

Matcha and charcoal

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon of matcha green tea powder, charcoal, jojoba oil, apple cider vinegar, tea tree essential oil, and water.

This combination is a great natural exfoliator that moisturises your skin deeply. Brimming with antioxidants like vitamins A, B, C, and K, the activated charcoal and tree oil help to clear the pores of the skin. Adding the raw apple cider vinegar helps to deal with the acidity of the charcoal and maintains the pH level of your skin as well.

Green tea face mask and toner

Ingredients: 4 cucumber slices, 1 green tea bag, half a lemon, and 1/4 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.