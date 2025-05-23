Say No To Clogged Pores, Expert-Approved Skincare Tips For Summer 2025

Updated May 23rd 2025, 15:24 IST
By: Shahnaz Husain
The summer season brings high humidity, making sweat unavoidable. It’s important to understand that due to these environmental conditions, even the skin’s natural barrier can become compromised.
And the summer season can damage your skin in a way by producing excess moisture, resulting in acne and oily skin.
It also increases sebum production, which clogs pores, resulting in blackheads, allergic reactions, redness, itching, and overall skin irritation.
For those with oily or sensitive skin, these issues can be even more intense.
However, with the right skincare routine tailored for humid weather, you can effectively manage these challenges and restore your skin’s natural beauty.
First it is essential to understand how humidity leads to numerous skin issues:
Due to the presence of moisture and heat, the skin suffers the most, however, a few skincare tips can help a lot:
