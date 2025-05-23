Say No To Clogged Pores, Expert-Approved Skincare Tips For Summer 2025

By: Shahnaz Husain

The summer season brings high humidity, making sweat unavoidable. It’s important to understand that due to these environmental conditions, even the skin’s natural barrier can become compromised.

And the summer season can damage your skin in a way by producing excess moisture, resulting in acne and oily skin.

It also increases sebum production, which clogs pores, resulting in blackheads, allergic reactions, redness, itching, and overall skin irritation.

For those with oily or sensitive skin, these issues can be even more intense.

However, with the right skincare routine tailored for humid weather, you can effectively manage these challenges and restore your skin’s natural beauty.

Summer skincare. Image: Pexels

Skin issues during the humid season

First it is essential to understand how humidity leads to numerous skin issues:

When excessive sweat is combined with environmental pollutants, it clogs pores that resulting in acne and breakouts.

Moisture, heat and oil are a breeding ground for bacteria and yeast, leading to skin infections.

If you already suffer from eczema or rosacea, then the skin condition worsens due to humidity and excess moisture.

Skin care for high humidity in summer

Due to the presence of moisture and heat, the skin suffers the most, however, a few skincare tips can help a lot: