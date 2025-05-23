com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 23rd 2025, 15:24 IST

Say No To Clogged Pores, Expert-Approved Skincare Tips For Summer 2025

With the right skincare routine tailored for humid weather, you can effectively manage these challenges and restore your skin’s natural beauty.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Summer skincare.
Summer skincare. | Image: Pexels

By: Shahnaz Husain

The summer season brings high humidity, making sweat unavoidable. It’s important to understand that due to these environmental conditions, even the skin’s natural barrier can become compromised.

And the summer season can damage your skin in a way by producing excess moisture, resulting in acne and oily skin.

It also increases sebum production, which clogs pores, resulting in blackheads, allergic reactions, redness, itching, and overall skin irritation.

Also read: The Ultimate Guide To Prevent Heat Headache This Summer

For those with oily or sensitive skin, these issues can be even more intense.

However, with the right skincare routine tailored for humid weather, you can effectively manage these challenges and restore your skin’s natural beauty.

Summer skincare. Image: Pexels

Skin issues during the humid season

First it is essential to understand how humidity leads to numerous skin issues:

  • When excessive sweat is combined with environmental pollutants, it clogs pores that resulting in acne and breakouts. 
  • Moisture, heat and oil are a breeding ground for bacteria and yeast, leading to skin infections. 
  • If you already suffer from eczema or rosacea, then the skin condition worsens due to humidity and excess moisture.

Skin care for high humidity in summer

Due to the presence of moisture and heat, the skin suffers the most, however, a few skincare tips can help a lot:

  • Choose light application skincare products that would not clog the skin pores. 
  • Use a good quality herbal skin cleanser that would not cause further skin irritation. 
  • Doing 2-step cleansing daily is advisable, using an oil-based cleanser first and then foam foam-based cleanser. 
  • Use oil-free formulations to moisturise your skin and a mattifying moisturiser that will help control excessive oil secretion. 
  • Avoid using heavy makeup as it would melt due to heat and clog pores. 
  • Daily apply sunscreen without a failure. 
  • Drink enough water to keep your body hydrated, which would keep the skin healthy, too. 
  • Optimise your indoor climate by installing a dehumidifier that would enhance your skin quality. 
  • Using air purifiers or air washers will help improve the indoor air quality, making it a congenial environment for your skin to thrive by filtering out allergy-causing pollutants from the air. 
  • Apply a cooling mask to your face or use a face mist/skin toner after refrigerating it.  
  • Use Aloe Vera gel directly on your skin after refrigerating it, leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash off. Do this as your nighttime ritual to keep the skin hydrated and soft without making it oily. 
  • For instance, skin toning and cooling uses an ice bowl dip. Fill up a bowl with water and ice, then dip your face into it for a few seconds. Repeat it twice to enhance your skin quality. You will instantly experience soft and toned skin.

Published May 23rd 2025, 15:24 IST