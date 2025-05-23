The Ultimate Guide To Prevent Heat Headache This Summer

The summer season in India is in full swing and is expected to continue through June. This means there are still many days ahead of intense humidity, soaring heatwaves reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius, and unpredictable rainfall.

During these hot summer days, it's common to experience headaches triggered by the heat. And if you've been dealing with this lately, there's no need to panic; just take a few practical steps to stay cool and hydrated.

What is a heat headache?

A heat headache is a type of headache that occurs after exposure to high temperatures, especially after spending time outdoors in the sun or engaging in physical activities that elevate body temperature.

According to Medical News Today, “Heat headaches are unlikely to result from the heat itself. In most cases, the cause is another trigger associated with heat, such as dehydration, too much sun, or heat exhaustion.”

Heat headache. Image: Pexels

Tips to prevent heat headaches

Some conditions have simple solutions, and heat headaches are one of them. The key lies in doing the basics consistently.

Here are a few easy, everyday tips to help you prevent heat headaches this summer, as per Medical News Today.