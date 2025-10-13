Renowned Beauty Expert Shahnaz Husain Gives Tips On How To Protect Your Skin And Hair From Pollutants This Diwali

As it is, pollution in the air is making our world increasingly hostile to our well-being. The problem is further compounded during Diwali. The skin is one of the first to bear the brunt of smoke, pollutants and chemicals from fire crackers, which not only attack the skin surface and disrupt the normal balances of the skin, but lead to premature ageing signs, sensitivity, rashes, pimples and acne. The skin looks dull and lacks vitality. So, the time comes when we need to detoxify and get rid of toxins and wastes.

Shahnaz Husain | Source: Pinterest

Cleansing of the skin assumes more importance in order to get rid of the impurities and pollutants that are deposited on the skin. If you have a dry skin, use a cleansing cream or gel. For combination and oily skins, cleansing milk or face wash may be used. To make a home cleanser for normal to dry skin, take a tablespoon of cold milk and add 2 drops of any vegetable oil (olive, or til or sunflower oil). Mix well. Dip cotton wool in it and use it to wipe the skin.

After cleansing wipe the skin with a rose based skin tonic or rose water, to complete the cleansing process and refresh the skin. Soak cotton wool in chilled rose water and tone the skin with it, patting briskly. It also improved blood circulation to the skin surface and adds a glow. If there is a rash or eruptions, add a little rose water to sandalwood paste and apply on the face. Wash off with plain water after 15 minutes.

Use a scrub twice a week. Take sesame seeds (til), dried mint (pudina) leaves and honey. Crush the sesame seeds coarsely and powder the dried mint leaves. Mix them with a little honey and apply on the skin. Leave on for 5 minutes. Rub gently and wash off with water.

Nowadays, activated charcoal is used to detoxify the skin. It may be available at a chemist shop. Mix activated charcoal with aloe vera gel and rose water. Apply a thin layer on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 20 minutes.

Actually, pollutants tend to collect on the scalp too. They cling to the hair, disrupting the normal balance of the scalp and leading to hair problems. The hair also needs washing. In fact, it needs some pre-shampoo care too. If the hair is dry, apply oil the night before shampoo. Or, mix one teaspoon each of vinegar and honey with one egg. Massage the mixture lightly into the scalp. Leave on for half and hour and then wash the hair. Rinse well with water.

For washing the hair, select a mild herbal shampoo, according to your hair type. First wet your hair thoroughly. Apply the shampoo and use your fingertips to rub it lightly into the scalp and hair. Work up lather. Start at the scalp and go downwards. Be gentle with your hair. While washing, run plenty of water through the hair, so that you can get rid of all the soap, along with dirt, dead skin cells and other impurities. In fact, dilute the shampoo with a little water before application.

After shampoo, use a creamy conditioner, massaging it lightly into the hair. Leave it on for two minutes and then rinse with plain water. This helps to soften the hair and make it smooth and manageable. One can also use a hair serum or leave-on type of conditioner. Take very little and apply it the same way, but do not rinse off. Apply conditioners on the ends too.