The trade fair witnessed an extraordinary display of fanatic admiration by enthusiastic fans as Shahnaz Husain, Founder, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Shahnaz Husain Group, made her much-anticipated annual appearance after a year-long interval. Her annual visit, featuring complimentary beauty consultations, once again emerged as one of the IITF’s most eagerly anticipated highlights.

Long before she arrived, a swarm of eager fans had gathered, to catch a glimpse of the iconic beauty pioneer, just to interact with her and seek her autograph. As soon as her golf cart arrived at the venue, it got immediately surrounded by her ardent admirers. Amid the excitement, she warmly engaged with the visitors and delighted her devoted followers by signing autographs.

The occasion also featured the unveiling of her innovative 7-Step Facial, designed to bring the experience of a professional facial into an easy-to-follow skincare ritual.

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The overwhelming response highlighted Shahnaz Husain’s enduring popularity and the admiration she continues to command across generations.