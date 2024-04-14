×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Skincare Tips For Every Season To Achieve That Perfect Glow

It's essential to tailor your skincare regimen to the season and climate to maintain skin health and glow throughout the year.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Skincare
Skincare | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Adapting our skincare routines to the changing seasons and daily lifestyles can unlock the secret to radiant, healthy skin. In India, where climatic conditions vary widely, it's essential to tailor your skincare regimen to the season and climate to maintain skin health and glow throughout the year.

One crucial factor to consider is the impact of hard water, prevalent in over 80 per cent of the country, which can contribute to skin and hair dryness. This emphasizes the need for a skincare routine and products specifically formulated for Indian skin types, climates, and the dynamic lifestyles of Millennials and Gen Z.

Summer Skincare

During the warmer months, the humid air can benefit the skin, but high temperatures, increased sweat and sebum production, and sun exposure can lead to oily skin, hyperpigmentation, and sensitivity. To combat this, cleanse your skin gently daily, avoiding stripping away natural oils. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and a non-comedogenic moisturizer to protect and hydrate your skin. Nourishing serums and exfoliants with natural acids can also help repair sun damage.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Monsoon skincare

India's monsoons can be harsh on the skin, exacerbating dryness, acne, and sensitivity due to the high humidity. Use a gentle face wash with salicylic acid to keep pores clean and hydrating serums and water-based moisturisers to maintain moisture and repair the skin barrier. Despite cloudy weather, continue using sunscreen to protect against UV rays.

Winter skincare

Cold, dry winter air can damage the skin barrier, leading to dullness and flakiness. Opt for cream-based moisturizers with ingredients like ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid to nourish and protect the skin. Those with oily skin can use non-comedogenic moisturisers with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid to prevent clogged pores. Adapting your skincare routine to each season's unique challenges can help you maintain healthy, glowing skin all year.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

