'Sleep Deprived Dad' Vicky Kaushal Tries Hard To Impress His Wife Katrina Kaif To Secure A Makeup Brand Deal, But...

Vicky Kaushal is one of the biggest cheerleaders of his wife, Katrina Kaif. Back in 2024, he promoted a new lipstick from her makeup brand Kay Beauty. Cut to 2026, the actor is trying his best to secure a brand deal by repeatedly promoting Katrina's makeup brand. However, this time it came with a "Dad" twist.

Vicky Kaushal ‘tries’ to promote Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty product

It was a usual Wednesday evening when Vicky dropped a post on his Instagram Stories promoting Kay Beauty's cheek tint. He shared a photo of himself holding the product and wrote, “Caffinated cheeks for caffinated me! What a wow @katrinakaif @kaybykatrina.” He then added a hilarious text, "I tried my best but sadly not a paid promotion.”

When Katrina noticed the post, she reshared it on her social media and revealed why Vicky named the product "Caffinated cheeks". She wrote, "Best for sleep-deprived dads."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

This rare banter between the two in the late evening was the best thing their fans could have asked for. The couple welcomed their son Vihaan Kaushal on November 7, 2025.

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When Vicky Kaushal promoted lipstick from Katrina Kaif's makeup brand

In a video shared on Instagram, Vicky can be seen talking to a stuffed toy, holding a brand-new product, and is heard saying, "Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick.” He added, “It's not kay to be so good.” He then flipped the camera towards Katrina, and she said, “But it's Kay to be you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently enjoying motherhood, whereas Vicky is busy with his upcoming projects, such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Mahavatar. Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, will hit the theatres next year on January 21.