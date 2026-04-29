Ek Din Advance Booking Opened A Month Ago, Still, Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan Starrer To Open At ₹1-2 Crore

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan are all set to feature in the romantic drama Ek Din. The movie is set to release on May 1. The team made a brave move by opening the advance bookings of the movie one month before its theatrical debut. However, the reception to the film has been extremely disappointing. The numbers at the box office are struggling in the low range, implying that the buzz surrounding its release is minimal a few days before its release.

As per 123 Telugu, trade hints at an opening in the range of ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore for Ek Din. This includes biz from advance sales too. This means that the advance booking figures are lurking in lakhs, despite tickets being on sale for around a month now.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid marked his theatrical debut with Loveyapa in 2025, opposite Khushi Kapoor. Before that, he featured in the streaming release Maharaja. Loveyapa opened at ₹1.13 crore and eventually turned out to be an average grosser. With the numbers projected for Ek Din, Junaid may score a better opener for himself, but an uphill task awaits for this movie come May 1. If the reviews are not good, Ek Din may get washed out early.

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Ek Din is produced by Aamir Khan Productions | Image: IMDb

Ek Din also marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi. She will also feature as Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan duology, with Part 1 set to arrive on Diwali this year. Ranbir Kapoor features as Lord Rama and Yash plays Ravana. Reportedly, the two Ramayana movies are being made at over ₹4000 crore budget. Part 2 has recently begun filming, with Sunny Deol stepping in to play Lord Hanuman.