Styling Tips To Ace Your Short Bob Hair Look This Summer
Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Kriti Sanon as well as supermodels like Gigi Hadid are cutting their hair short - can the bob be your summer haircut?
The short bob hairstyle is a timeless and versatile haircut that never goes out of style, making it the perfect choice for summer. With its chic and effortless look, the short bob is not only fashionable but also practical for the warmer months. Fashionistas like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Kriti Sanon are embracing the short hair look and you too can go for it. Whether you're considering a new haircut or looking for fresh ways to style your current bob, here are some tips to help you rock the short bob hairstyle this summer.
Embrace the chop
Summer is the perfect time to embrace the chop and opt for a shorter bob hairstyle. Consider a classic chin-length bob or a trendy asymmetrical bob for a bold and modern look. Shorter bobs are not only stylish but also lightweight and easy to manage, making them ideal for staying cool in the summer heat.
Add texture and volume
Give your short bob hairstyle a playful and effortless vibe by adding texture and volume. Use a texturizing spray or volumising mousse to add body and movement to your hair, creating a tousled and beachy look. Experiment with tousled waves, tousled curls, or messy bedhead styles to add texture and dimension to your short bob.
Play with layers
Layers are a great way to add depth and dimension to a short bob hairstyle. Ask your hairstylist to add soft layers or choppy layers to your bob to create movement and texture. Layers can help to frame the face and enhance your natural features, giving your short bob hairstyle a fresh and modern twist.
Experiment with bangs
Bangs are a versatile and stylish addition to a short bob hairstyle, adding interest and personality to your look. Consider adding fringe bangs, side-swept bangs, or curtain bangs to your short bob for a chic and on-trend style. Bangs can help to soften the face and create a flattering frame for your eyes and cheekbones.
Go sleek and polished
For a more polished and sophisticated look, opt for a sleek and straight short bob hairstyle. Use a flat iron or blow dryer to smooth out your hair and create a sleek and shiny finish. Finish with a lightweight hair serum or shine spray to add gloss and enhance the sleekness of your short bob.
