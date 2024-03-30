×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Suffering From Hair Fall? These Oils Can Give You Shiny, Bouncy Tresses

Getting healthy hair takes a lot of care. Here are oils that can make the journey to shiny, dense hair easy by combating hair fall.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Oils for hair fall
Oils for hair fall | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hair fall is a common concern for many people, but there are natural remedies that can help promote hair growth and reduce hair loss. Essential oils, derived from plants and known for their therapeutic properties, can be effective in strengthening hair follicles, improving scalp health, and stimulating hair growth. Here are some essential oils that have been shown to be beneficial for combating hair fall.

Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil is renowned for its ability to stimulate hair growth and improve circulation to the scalp. It contains antioxidants that help nourish the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. Massage diluted rosemary oil into the scalp regularly to strengthen hair roots and reduce hair fall.

Oil for hair fall | Image: Unsplash

Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil has a cooling and refreshing effect on the scalp, making it an excellent choice for promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall. It helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can stimulate hair follicles and encourage new hair growth. Mix peppermint oil with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil and massage it into the scalp to promote healthy hair growth.

Lavender oil

Lavender oil is known for its calming and soothing properties, but it is also beneficial for promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall. Lavender oil has been shown to increase the number of hair follicles and deepen hair roots, resulting in stronger and healthier hair. Add a few drops of lavender oil to your shampoo or mix it with a carrier oil and massage it into the scalp to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall.

Cedarwood oil

Cedarwood oil is another essential oil that can help reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It has antifungal and antibacterial properties that help maintain a healthy scalp environment and prevent infections that can lead to hair loss. Cedarwood oil also helps balance oil production on the scalp, making it suitable for all hair types. Mix cedarwood oil with a carrier oil and massage it into the scalp regularly to strengthen hair follicles and reduce hair fall.

Oil for hair fall | Image: Unsplash

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is known for its antimicrobial and antiseptic properties, making it an effective remedy for scalp conditions that contribute to hair fall, such as dandruff and scalp infections. Tea tree oil helps unclog hair follicles and promote a healthy scalp environment, which can reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo or mix it with a carrier oil and massage it into the scalp to help reduce hair fall and improve scalp health.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room

Women Footballers Accuse

a few seconds ago
A special cell of the Delhi Police reached Patiala House court with chargesheet in NewsClick case with to submit its 8,000-page chargesheet

NewsClick Probe Deepens

a minute ago
Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Live

2 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Nehwal Slams Congress

5 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

MI on Hardik Pandya

6 minutes ago
Grok

xAI's Grok 1.5

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal lashes out

8 minutes ago
AI chips

New export regulations

11 minutes ago
Mines

Govt issue notice

12 minutes ago
Rioters Vandalise KFC Outlet, Set It on Fire in Pakistan

KFC Outlet Vandalised

15 minutes ago
Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH's form threatens GT

16 minutes ago
petrol

What It Will Cost Now

18 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

20 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

20 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji

Daniel Balaji Dies At 48

25 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Is Harry Kane fit?

25 minutes ago
Discover Delicious Comfort Food at South Delhi's Hidden Gem

Discover Delicious Comfor

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo