With summer heat in full swing, the soothing properties of aloe vera are a welcome relief for sun-kissed skin. This versatile plant, renowned for its cooling effects, not only helps in treating sunburn but also enhances overall skin health with its hydrating benefits. Here are five essential aloe vera beauty hacks to keep your skin vibrant and hydrated throughout the season.

Moisturising with aloe vera

Hydration is crucial during the scorching summer months, and aloe vera gel is a powerhouse in this regard. Its hydrating properties help maintain supple and radiant skin. For a quick hydration fix, apply a thin layer of pure aloe vera gel to your face and neck after cleansing. Let it sit for a few minutes to allow absorption before layering on your regular moisturizer. Aloe's lightweight texture makes it perfect for daily use, ensuring your skin remains moisturized all day.

Aloe Vera relief for sunburn

Sunburn can mar your summer fun, but aloe vera is here to rescue. Known for its soothing and healing properties, applying chilled aloe vera gel can calm sunburnt skin. Generously massage it over the affected areas for immediate cooling and reduction in redness and inflammation. For an enhanced cooling effect, keep your aloe vera gel refrigerated.

Aloe vera face mask for a glowing complexion

Revitalize your skin with a homemade aloe vera face mask. Combine equal parts of fresh aloe vera gel and honey and add a few drops of lemon juice for its skin-brightening effects. Mix well and apply to clean skin. Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. This mask not only nourishes but also leaves your skin glowing and fresh.

Hair treatment with aloe vera

Summer can take a toll on your hair, making it dry and frizzy. Treat your locks with an aloe vera hair mask by blending equal parts aloe vera gel and coconut oil. Apply this to damp hair, focusing on the ends, and massage into the scalp. Cover with a shower cap and leave on for up to an hour. Rinse thoroughly and follow with your usual shampoo routine. This treatment replenishes moisture, repairs damage, and leaves your hair silky and manageable.