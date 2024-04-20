Advertisement

Summer is for sipping on cool drinks and having fun. While wind-swept hair is certainly a style statement, what is even better is having a sleek, comfortable hairstyle that will help you go through the day with ease. It's important to find hairstyles that not only keep you cool but also make a fashion statement. From cool up dos to chic braids, here are some summer hairstyles for women that strike the perfect balance between style and comfort.

Messy bun

The classic messy bun is a go-to hairstyle for summer, offering both style and comfort. Simply gather your hair into a loose bun at the nape of your neck, allowing a few strands to fall gracefully around your face. This effortless look is perfect for casual outings or lazy days by the pool, keeping your hair off your neck and shoulders while still looking chic.

Messy bun | Image: Unsplash

Top knot

For a more polished yet equally comfortable look, try the top knot hairstyle. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure with bobby pins and leave a few strands loose for a relaxed vibe. The top knot is perfect for keeping your hair off your face and neck on hot summer days, whether you're running errands or enjoying a day at the beach.

Braided crown

Elevate your summer look with a braided crown hairstyle that exudes elegance and sophistication. Divide your hair into two sections and braid each section, securing them with elastic bands. Then, wrap the braids around the crown of your head, securing them with bobby pins to create a beautiful braided crown effect. This romantic hairstyle is perfect for summer weddings, garden parties, or any special occasion.

Beach waves

Embrace your natural texture with beach waves, a summer hairstyle that reflects effortless beauty. Simply spritz your hair with a sea salt spray and scrunch it with your fingers to create tousled waves. For added volume, use a wide-tooth comb to gently tease the roots. Beach waves are perfect for a day at the beach or a casual summer barbecue, offering a relaxed and carefree vibe.

Beach waves | Image: Unsplash

High ponytail with scarf

Add a pop of colour and personality to your summer hairstyle by incorporating a scarf into a high ponytail. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Then, wrap a colourful scarf around the base of the ponytail and tie it into a bow or knot. This playful and stylish hairstyle is perfect for adding a touch of retro flair to your summer look.