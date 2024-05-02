Advertisement

Both sunscreen and sunblock play crucial roles in protecting your skin from the sun's harmful rays, but the better option depends on various factors including your skin type, sensitivity, and personal preferences. Sunblock creates a physical barrier on the skin's surface, reflecting and scattering UV rays away. On the other hand, sunscreen contains organic compounds that absorb UV radiation and convert it into heat.

What is Sunblock?

Sunblock, also known as a physical sunscreen, contains mineral-based ingredients such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. These ingredients create a physical barrier on the skin's surface. Sunblock is often thicker in consistency and provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

What is Sunscreen?

Sunscreen, also referred to as chemical sunscreen, contains organic compounds like oxybenzone and avobenzone. These compounds absorb UV radiation and convert it into heat, helping to prevent sunburn and long-term skin damage. Sunscreen is available in various forms such as lotions, creams, gels, and sprays, making it easier to apply evenly onto the skin.

Representative photo | Image: kutv

Difference between sunscreen and sunblock

The primary difference between sunscreen and sunblock lies in their composition and mode of action. Sunscreen works by absorbing UV radiation, while sunblock creates a physical barrier to reflect and scatter UV rays. Additionally, sunblock tends to be thicker and more resilient, while sunscreen is smoother and easier to apply.

Benefits and side effects of sunblock and sunscreen

In terms of benefits, sunblock provides a physical barrier against UV rays and is more environmentally friendly as it doesn't contain harmful chemicals. It's also gentler on sensitive skin and offers broad-spectrum protection. However, sunblock may be thicker and harder to blend into the skin, leaving a white cast on the skin.

Representative image | Image: Freepik

Sunblock benefits

- Provides physical barrier against UV rays.

- Suitable for sensitive skin.

- More environmentally friendly, as it doesn't contain harmful chemicals.

- Offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Sunblock side effects

- May be thicker and harder to blend into the skin.

- Can leave a white cast on the skin, especially with higher concentrations of mineral ingredients.

Representative image | Image: Freepik

Sunscreen is easy to apply and available in various formulations to suit different skin types. It's effective against sunburn and skin damage, but some chemical sunscreen ingredients may cause irritation or allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Additionally, sunscreen requires more frequent reapplication, especially after sweating or swimming.

Sunscreen benefits

- Easy to apply and blend into the skin.

- Available in various formulations to suit different skin types.

- Provides effective protection against sunburn and skin damage.

Sunscreen side effects

- Some chemical sunscreen ingredients may cause irritation or allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

- Requires more frequent reapplication, especially after sweating or swimming.

Which one is better for your skin?

The choice between sunblock and sunscreen ultimately depends on individual preferences, skin type, and specific needs. Sunblock is ideal for those with sensitive skin or concerns about chemical exposure, as it offers physical barrier protection. However, sunscreen may be preferred for its ease of application and versatility in various formulations. Regardless of the choice, regular application and proper coverage are essential for effective sun protection and maintaining skin health.