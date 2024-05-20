Advertisement

Keratin treatments can transform frizzy, unmanageable hair into smooth, shiny locks. However, to maintain these results and make your keratin treatment last longer, proper aftercare is essential. Here are some tips to help you prolong the life of your keratin-treated hair.

Avoid washing your hair immediately

After a keratin treatment, it's crucial to avoid washing your hair for at least 72 hours. This allows the keratin to fully penetrate the hair shaft and set properly. During this period, also avoid getting your hair wet in the rain or through sweat.

Keratin treated hair | Image: Unsplash

Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners

Regular shampoos often contain sulfates and sodium chloride, which can strip the hair of its natural oils and the keratin treatment. Invest in sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners specifically designed for keratin-treated hair. These products help maintain the smoothness and longevity of the treatment.

Limit hair washing frequency

To prolong the effects of your keratin treatment, reduce the frequency of washing your hair. Aim to wash your hair no more than two to three times a week. Over-washing can strip away the keratin and natural oils, leading to dryness and frizz.

Use lukewarm or cool water

Hot water can cause the keratin to break down more quickly. When washing your hair, use lukewarm or cool water to help maintain the integrity of the treatment and keep your hair smooth and shiny for longer.

Avoid excessive heat styling

While keratin treatments make hair easier to style, excessive use of heat tools like flat irons, curling wands, and blow dryers can damage your hair and shorten the lifespan of the treatment. When you do use heat styling tools, always apply a heat protectant spray to minimize damage.

Protect your hair while sleeping

Friction from cotton pillowcases can cause your hair to become frizzy and disrupt the keratin treatment. Use a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and keep your hair smooth. Alternatively, you can wrap your hair in a silk or satin scarf before going to bed.

Avoid chlorine and saltwater

Chlorine from swimming pools and saltwater from the ocean can strip away the keratin treatment. If you plan to swim, protect your hair by wearing a swim cap. After swimming, rinse your hair thoroughly with fresh water to remove any chlorine or salt residue.

Keratin treated hair | Image: Unsplash

Regular touch-ups

Keratin treatments gradually wear off as your hair grows. Schedule regular touch-ups every three to four months to maintain the smooth, frizz-free results. Your stylist can reapply the treatment to new hair growth and refresh the overall look.

Maintain a healthy diet

Healthy hair starts from within. A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly those that promote hair health like biotin, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, can help maintain the strength and longevity of your keratin-treated hair.