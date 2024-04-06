×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Trendy Nail Paint Ideas To Brighten Your Summer Days

Whether you're lounging by the pool, strolling along the beach, or enjoying a picnic, these nail paint ideas will add colour and style to your summer style.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nail inspo
Nail inspo for summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
It's summer time. So, it is also the time to eat mangoes, sip on pretty drinks and lather yourself with sunscreen. It is also the time to update your nail polish collection with vibrant hues and playful designs that capture the essence of summer. Whether you're lounging by the pool, strolling along the beach, or enjoying a picnic in the park, these nail paint ideas will add colour and style to your summer look.

Bright neon shades

Embrace the spirit of summer with bold neon shades that command attention and make a statement. Go for electric pinks, fluorescent oranges, and neon yellows to add a vibrant colour to your nails. These eye-catching hues are perfect for adding a fun and playful touch to your summer ensemble.

Neon nails | Image: Unsplash

Playful motifs

Channel tropical vibes with nail art inspired by palm trees, pineapples, flamingos, and other summer motifs. Experiment with popping colours and intricate designs to create a playful and whimsical look that captures the essence of a tropical paradise. Add glitter accents or metallic foil for an extra touch of sparkle and shine.

Beachy vibes

Capture the essence of a day at the beach with nail art designs featuring seashells, starfish, and ocean waves. Experiment with shades of blue, turquoise, and sandy beige to create a beach-inspired manicure that transports you to a seaside paradise. Add metallic accents or glitter gradients for extra sparkle and shine.

Beach-inspired nails | Image: Unsplash

Pastel perfection

For a softer and more subdued look, opt for pastel nail polish shades in shades of mint green, baby blue, lavender, and blush pink. These soft and feminine hues are perfect for creating a chic and sophisticated manicure that exudes understated elegance. Pair pastel nails with floral prints and breezy fabrics for a romantic summer look.

Fruity designs

Add a playful twist to your summer nails with fruit-inspired accents such as watermelon slices, citrus fruits, or strawberries. These cute and quirky designs are sure to put a smile on your face and add a touch of whimsy to your manicure. Use nail art brushes or nail decals to create intricate fruit designs that look good enough to eat.

Fruity designs | Image: Unsplash

Ombre nails

Create a gradient effect on your nails with ombre nail polish designs that blend two or more complementary colours seamlessly. Experiment with different colour combinations, such as sunset-inspired oranges and pinks or oceanic blues and greens, to create a stunning and multi-dimensional manicure. Use a makeup sponge or a nail art brush to achieve a smooth transition between colours.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

