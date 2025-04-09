Want Glass Skin Like Ishaan Khattar's Girlfriend Chandni Bainz? Try These 7 Tips And Tricks To Get Instant Glow At Home

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with his girlfriend, model Chandni Bainz, in Mumbai on Tuesday night, April 8. The couple has had rumours of dating since last year. Pictures and videos of Ishaan and Chandni from their outing quickly made rounds on social media, sparking buzz among fans and gossip pages. Many couldn’t stop gushing about Chandni’s radiant, flawless skin. If you’re aiming for skin as luminous as hers, here are some practical tips to try.

The secret of Korean beauty lies in daily routines, including skincare practices and mindful dietary habits. These are the most effective Korean skincare techniques to achieve a glowing, porcelain-like complexion.

Add steam to your routine

Achieving Korean glass skin begins with steam. A warm shower or a facial steaming session opens up your pores, helping to remove impurities. Use a facial steamer or enjoy the steam from a hot shower, then gently massage your face upwards for 5–7 minutes to thoroughly cleanse your skin.

Incorporate daily facial exercises for sizzled glam

Facial exercises can contribute to a youthful and sculpted appearance, aligning with Korean beauty ideals. Simple routines like puckering your lips, stretching your neck, or massaging your face upwards can improve skin elasticity and help shape a V-line jawline.

Adopt the double cleansing technique

A thoroughly clean face is crucial for glass skin. Start with micellar water to remove makeup and dirt, then use a mild face wash with brightening ingredients like lemon. This two-step cleansing process ensures your skin is deeply cleansed and prepared for subsequent skincare steps.

Exfoliate gently with a damp cloth

Instead of harsh scrubs, opt for a soft, damp washcloth to exfoliate. Soak the cloth in warm water, wring it out, and gently wipe your face in upward motions. This method removes dead skin cells and dirt while leaving your skin smooth and fresh.

Apply fermented rice Water as a toner

Toning is a vital step in Korean skincare. While toners with cucumber or watermelon extracts are effective, fermented rice water offers unique benefits. This homemade toner promotes collagen production, hydrates, and brightens your skin, giving it a radiant glow.

Keep your skin moisturised

Hydration is essential for achieving Korean glass skin. Apply a vitamin C-infused serum or moisturiser on your face and use a body lotion with brightening ingredients like lemon essence to nourish your skin from head to toe.

Include face masks in your routine