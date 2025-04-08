Tamannaah Bhatia's Swoon-Worthy Saree Statement During Babulnath Temple Visit | Watch

Be it any occasion, parties or meet and greets happening at every nook and corner, it is difficult to experiment with one's fashion. However, a simple change in styling can go a long way in giving a fresh appeal to the same, old look. Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen offering prayers at a temple and video has gone viral on social media.

All about Tamannaah Bhatia’s saree outfit

While it is fun to experiment with the saree draping style, nothing can match the classic nine yards. Teamed with the right hairstyle and makeup, this saree draping style can be perfect for the festival season.

Instagram user Viral Bhayani and Instant Bollywood shared video in which the actress was seen offering prayers at the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a white saree with golden border and red blouse. She completed her look with bun set with flowers and bindi on forehead and white heels. She kept her jewellery minimal with small stone danglers. The actress's signature saree draping style not only accentuates her figure but also pulls focus on the blouse. Netizens flooded the comment section for her elegant look. One user wrote, “Bahut hi pyaari lag rahi hai”. Another user wrote, “So Pretty”. “Gorgeous”, wrote the third user.

Tamannaah’s elegant outfits: Traditional to Western

Another unique way to drift away from the traditional saree look, is by draping it as a lehenga. The Lust Stories actress was seen in Manish Malhotra designer. The actress gave the drape a unique touch by not carrying the plates on the shoulders. She instead wrapped the whole pallu around her arms to give the ensemble an indo-western feel. She teamed the look with a velvet blouse.

Tamannaah Bhatia's saree draping style combines tradition with style | Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress was last seen in Lakme Fashion Week 2025. Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a corset-like top that featured stunning golden and silver embellishments. The sleeveless design had deep neckline, making the intricate details stand out.