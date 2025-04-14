Tamannaah Bhatia's Two Ingredient Face Mask Is A Must-try Summer Beauty Hack, Know Benefits And How To Apply

Updated April 14th 2025, 17:17 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia is in the spotlight for her upcoming film Odela 2 and the latest track Nasha from Raid 2. Despite her busy schedule, she managed to take a break for some self-care, adding a touch of humour to the moment.
Tamannaah Bhatia shared a short video on her Instagram stories, showing herself in a room with a beautifully painted wall. She then turned the camera to her face, which was covered in a homemade mask. The colours on the wall resembled her face pack, inspiring her to write, "Besan aur dahi ki painting banyii, all an artist needs is inspiration."
If you want to try, it is nani-dadi proven that the homemade face mask helps in getting rid of skin tanning, dullness and wrinkles.
Mix curd and gram flour into a paste without adding anything extra. Apply it to your face for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse with cold water. This mask tightens the skin and helps clear acne.
If you have wrinkles on your face, then mix gram flour, curd, and honey to create a simple face pack. Rich in antioxidants and antibacterial properties, this pack helps remove dead skin cells. Combine 2 teaspoons of gram flour, a suitable amount of curd, and 1 teaspoon of honey in a bowl. Apply the mixture to your face for 15 minutes, and you will notice the difference.
