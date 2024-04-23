Advertisement

While a trip to the salon can leave you with luxurious, soft and bouncy hair, you can also achieve salon-like results in the comfort of your own home with the right techniques and products. Here are some easy tips and home remedies to help you achieve salon-worthy hair at home.

Deep conditioning treatment

Invest in a high-quality deep conditioning treatment or hair mask and use it once a week to nourish and hydrate your hair. For a DIY option, mix equal parts of coconut oil and honey, apply it to damp hair, leave it on for 30 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly.

Deep conditioning | Image: Unsplash

Scalp massage

Before shampooing, give yourself a relaxing scalp massage to stimulate blood circulation and promote healthy hair growth. Use your fingertips to gently massage your scalp in circular motions for a few minutes before rinsing with warm water.

Cold water rinse

After conditioning your hair, rinse it with cold water to seal the hair cuticles and add shine. The cold water helps to flatten the hair shaft, making it appear smoother and more reflective.

Blow-drying technique

To achieve salon-like results when blow-drying your hair, use a round brush to lift the roots and create volume. Point the nozzle of the hairdryer downwards to smooth the cuticle and reduce frizz. Finish with a blast of cool air to set the style.

Blow-drying | Image: Unsplash

Silk pillowcase

Switch to a silk pillowcase to prevent friction and reduce breakage while you sleep. Silk pillowcases also help to maintain the moisture balance of your hair and prevent it from becoming dry and brittle.

Vinegar rinse

Once a month, rinse your hair with diluted apple cider vinegar to remove product buildup and restore shine. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with three parts water, pour it over your hair after shampooing, leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse thoroughly.

Hair oil treatment

Apply a few drops of argan oil or jojoba oil to the ends of your hair to hydrate and nourish dry, damaged hair. These oils help to smooth the hair cuticle, reduce frizz, and add shine without weighing the hair down.

Hair oil treatment | Image: Unsplash

Use a microfiber towel

Instead of rubbing your hair with a regular towel, which can cause breakage and frizz, gently squeeze out excess water with a microfiber towel. The soft texture of the microfiber helps to absorb water without roughening up the hair cuticle.