It seems like the world of skin care tips and beauty trends is never ending, especially on social media. Almost every day a new trend emerges and takes the internet by a storm. Now, the new talk of town is toner pads. All skin enthusiasts know Toner is the foundation product of any skincare regime. For the unversed, a toner is a water-based liquid which can be applied to the skin after cleansing.

Toners usually come in a simple bottle. However, to give this product a twist, Korean beauty brands have introduced toner pads, which are easier to use and have multiple benefits. Let’s understand what toner pads are, its uses and benefits.

Representational image of toner pads | Image: Unsplash

What are toner pads?

The concept of toner or skin care pads is nothing new. However, now, both of these products have been mixed together to make it more convenient. Earlier, people used to pour products like toners on pads and then apply it on their skin. There are different ways to use this product and it is accompanied by multiple benefits.

Benefits of using toner pads

Cleanse the face : Korean toner pads can be used as a final cleanser. With this product, you can eliminate double cleansing and just focus on keeping your face light. All you need to do is put toner pads on the area where your skin feels dirty. Leave it for 5-10 minutes. End by gently rubbing the pad on your face.

Balancing the skin’s pH : The toner pads are designed to balance the skin's pH. This helps in neutralising the effects of pollution and dirt on our face. It also prevents irritation, redness and dryness.

Exfoliation: For people who cannot exfoliate their face due to sensitivity, a gentle toner pad with mild AHAs and BHAs can be of great use. All you need to do is use toner pads with ingredients like Salicylic acid, and Hyaluronic acid. Put them on your skin for 5-10 minutes.