Advertisement

The latest hair color trend making waves in salons and social media is glossing, a technique that promises to elevate your hair’s shine and vibrancy. Glossing, also known as hair glazing or hair gloss, has quickly gained popularity among those looking to enhance their natural hair color or add a subtle tint without committing to a full dye job.

Unlike traditional hair dye, glossing involves applying a semi-permanent treatment that adds a reflective sheen and can slightly adjust your hair's tone. This method is less damaging than permanent color treatments, making it an attractive option for those seeking to improve their hair’s appearance without compromising its health.

Advertisement

One of the primary benefits of hair glossing is its versatility. It works on all hair types and colors, from natural blondes and brunettes to those with previously colored or highlighted hair. The gloss can be clear, adding only shine, or tinted to enhance or adjust your current color. This flexibility allows individuals to achieve a fresh, polished look tailored to their preferences.

The application process for a hair gloss treatment is relatively simple and quick. A stylist applies the glossing product to clean, damp hair, allowing it to sit for a specified period, usually around 20 minutes. The treatment is then rinsed out, leaving hair with an improved texture and shine. The results typically last four to six weeks, gradually fading without the noticeable roots associated with traditional dye jobs.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Experts attribute the rising popularity of glossing to several factors. First, the trend aligns with the broader movement towards low-maintenance beauty routines, as it requires less frequent touch-ups compared to permanent color treatments. Additionally, the rise of social media platforms has played a significant role, with influencers and celebrities showcasing their glossy, healthy-looking locks and inspiring followers to try the trend.

Salons have responded to the demand by offering a variety of glossing services, from standalone treatments to add-ons following a cut or color session. The treatment's affordability compared to full color services has also contributed to its appeal, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Professionals recommend pairing glossing with high-quality, sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to prolong the effects and maintain the hair's health. Regular conditioning treatments can also help sustain the glossy look between salon visits.

As glossing continues to gain traction, it is expected to become a staple in hair care routines for those seeking a manageable, health-conscious approach to achieving luminous, vibrant hair. This trend not only enhances natural beauty but also offers a practical solution for maintaining hair color with minimal effort and damage.

