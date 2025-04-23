What Is Green Nail Theory? Quirky GenZ Trend Said To Bring Peace And Wealth

‘Green nail theory’ has become new Gen Z trend that taken over the internet. This quirky beauty craze revolves around painting nails in shades of green, which many Gen Z and millennial enthusiasts associate with attracting abundance, peace, health, and good fortune. This playful approach offers a fresh perspective on nail colours, moving away from earlier theories centred on red and blue hues.

The Rise of the Green Nail Theory

The green nail theory has recently surged in popularity, with Google’s March Beauty Report showing a sharp increase in related searches. Many people see it as a contemporary take on manifestation. Experts describe green nails as “wearable vision boards” that help individuals focus on success and positivity.

Rachel Onefater, founder and CEO of Ora Mer, highlights that the colours we select represent our intentions and energy. She explains that every choice, including nail polish, symbolises elements of our identity.

The Psychology behind green