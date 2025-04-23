What Is Green Nail Theory? Quirky GenZ Trend Said To Bring Peace And Wealth

Updated April 23rd 2025, 19:06 IST
‘Green nail theory’ has become new Gen Z trend that taken over the internet. This quirky beauty craze revolves around painting nails in shades of green, which many Gen Z and millennial enthusiasts associate with attracting abundance, peace, health, and good fortune. This playful approach offers a fresh perspective on nail colours, moving away from earlier theories centred on red and blue hues.
The green nail theory has recently surged in popularity, with Google’s March Beauty Report showing a sharp increase in related searches. Many people see it as a contemporary take on manifestation. Experts describe green nails as “wearable vision boards” that help individuals focus on success and positivity.
Rachel Onefater, founder and CEO of Ora Mer, highlights that the colours we select represent our intentions and energy. She explains that every choice, including nail polish, symbolises elements of our identity.
Also Read: Don't Let Summer Heat Ruin Your Gut Health: Here Are The Home Remedies To Keep Your Stomach Happy
Green is often linked to healing, stress relief, and tranquillity. This is likely why hospitals use green in their decor to create a calming atmosphere for patients. Its soothing qualities make it a favourite for promoting well-being.
Published April 23rd 2025, 19:06 IST