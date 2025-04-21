Don't Let Summer Heat Ruin Your Gut Health: Here Are The Home Remedies To Keep Your Stomach Happy

Updated April 21st 2025, 22:39 IST
Welcome to our guide on natural remedies for stomach heat and maintaining overall gut health this summer! If you're dealing with indigestion or looking to improve your digestive well-being, you're in the right place. We will discuss five foods that can cool and soothe your stomach, offering much-needed relief.
To manage stomach heat effectively and avoid future discomfort, it’s crucial to understand its main causes. Stomach heat may arise from:
Cucumber, yoghurt, watermelon, ginger, banana and peppermint are the top choices for keeping your gut in good health all summer. These options are valued for their natural ability to cool inflammation, reduce acidity, and maintain a balanced gut environment.
Herbal Teas
Herbal teas have long supported digestive health. Chamomile, peppermint, and ginger teas are particularly effective at soothing the digestive system. A warm cup of herbal tea after meals can aid digestion and help cool the stomach. Make lemon, honey drink eerytime you feels heat in stomach/
Lifestyle changes
Adopting healthier habits can help manage stomach heat. Avoid spicy and oily foods, eat smaller meals more frequently, and practise portion control. Regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress-reducing activities like meditation or yoga also support digestive health.
Light food all summer
Choose light and refreshing meals such as salads, yoghurt-based dishes, and whole grains. Sprouts, lentils, and lightly cooked vegetables are gentle on digestion and packed with essential nutrients.
Make your own probiotic
To make your own probiotics, ferment foods such as yogurt or lacto-fermented vegetables to add beneficial bacteria to your diet. You can also create probiotic drinks like kombucha or water kefir. These homemade options may improve gut health and strengthen immunity.
