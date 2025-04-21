Don't Let Summer Heat Ruin Your Gut Health: Here Are The Home Remedies To Keep Your Stomach Happy | Image: x

Welcome to our guide on natural remedies for stomach heat and maintaining overall gut health this summer! If you're dealing with indigestion or looking to improve your digestive well-being, you're in the right place. We will discuss five foods that can cool and soothe your stomach, offering much-needed relief.

What causes stomach heat?

To manage stomach heat effectively and avoid future discomfort, it’s crucial to understand its main causes. Stomach heat may arise from:

Eating spicy or oily foods

High stress levels

Indigestion

Certain health conditions

5 food good for digestive system in summer

Cucumber, yoghurt, watermelon, ginger, banana and peppermint are the top choices for keeping your gut in good health all summer. These options are valued for their natural ability to cool inflammation, reduce acidity, and maintain a balanced gut environment.

Home remedies for stomach heat

Herbal Teas

Herbal teas have long supported digestive health. Chamomile, peppermint, and ginger teas are particularly effective at soothing the digestive system. A warm cup of herbal tea after meals can aid digestion and help cool the stomach. Make lemon, honey drink eerytime you feels heat in stomach/

Lifestyle changes

Adopting healthier habits can help manage stomach heat. Avoid spicy and oily foods, eat smaller meals more frequently, and practise portion control. Regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress-reducing activities like meditation or yoga also support digestive health.

Light food all summer

Choose light and refreshing meals such as salads, yoghurt-based dishes, and whole grains. Sprouts, lentils, and lightly cooked vegetables are gentle on digestion and packed with essential nutrients.