Permanent makeup, also known as micropigmentation or cosmetic tattooing, is a technique that involves implanting pigments into the dermal layer of the skin to enhance facial features. This procedure can mimic the look of everyday cosmetics like eyeliner, eyebrow pencil, lip liner, and lipstick. It's particularly popular among those who want to save time on their daily beauty routine, have allergies to conventional makeup, or wish to correct imperfections such as sparse eyebrows or asymmetrical lips.

How permanent makeup works

The process of applying permanent makeup is similar to traditional tattooing. A trained technician uses a fine needle to deposit coloured pigments beneath the surface of the skin. The procedure begins with a consultation to determine the desired look, followed by the application of a topical anesthetic to minimize discomfort. The technician then carefully designs the makeup according to the client’s preferences and natural facial structure.

Common areas for permanent makeup include

Permanent makeup | Image: Unsplash

Eyebrows - To fill in sparse areas, create a fuller look, or reshape the brows.

Eyeliner - To define the eyes and create a more awake and enhanced appearance.

Lips - To add color, define the lip line, and correct asymmetry.

Areola restoration - For patients who have undergone breast surgery, including mastectomy.

How safe is permanent makeup

While permanent makeup can offer long-lasting results and convenience, it’s essential to consider the safety aspects of the procedure. Here are key points to consider:

Technician qualification - The safety and success of permanent makeup largely depend on the skill and experience of the technician. It is crucial to choose a certified and well-trained professional who adheres to strict hygiene and safety standards.

Sanitation practices - The procedure should be performed in a clean and sterile environment. Equipment should be disposable or sterilized between uses to prevent infections.

Allergic reactions - Some individuals may experience allergic reactions to the pigments used. A patch test prior to the procedure can help determine if you have any sensitivities.

Pain and healing - Although a topical anesthetic is used, some discomfort may still be experienced during and after the procedure. The treated area may be swollen and tender for a few days. Proper aftercare is essential to avoid infections and ensure optimal healing.

Long-term considerations - While termed “permanent,” the pigments used in cosmetic tattooing can fade over time due to factors like sun exposure and skin type. Touch-ups may be required every few years to maintain the desired look.