Reverse conditioning, also known as "pre-pooing," in casual terminology, is a hair care technique that involves applying conditioning treatments or oils to the hair before shampooing. This innovative approach to hair care offers numerous benefits and can significantly improve the quality, strength, and appearance of your locks. Let's explore how reverse conditioning works and its potential to transform your hair care routine for the better.

How does reverse conditioning work?

Traditionally, conditioning treatments are applied to the hair after shampooing to restore moisture, soften strands, and improve texture. However, reverse conditioning flips the script by applying conditioner or oil to the hair before shampooing, creating a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss and minimize damage during the cleansing process. This pre-treatment nourishes and strengthens the hair, making it more resilient to the effects of shampooing and styling.

Reverse conditioning | Image: Unsplash

What are the benefits of reverse conditioning?

By applying conditioner or oil before shampooing, reverse conditioning helps seal moisture into the hair shaft, preventing it from becoming dry or brittle during the cleansing process. This can help combat issues such as frizz, breakage, and split ends, leaving your hair feeling softer and more hydrated.

Reverse conditioning creates a protective barrier around the hair shaft, shielding it from the harsh detergents and stripping agents found in many shampoos. This can help minimize damage caused by frequent washing, heat styling, and environmental factors, resulting in stronger, healthier hair over time.

Applying conditioner or oil before shampooing helps detangle knots and snarls, making it easier to comb through your hair and reduce breakage. This can be especially beneficial for those with curly or textured hair types prone to tangling and matting.

Reverse conditioning allows conditioning agents to penetrate the scalp, nourishing and moisturizing the skin while also promoting circulation and stimulating hair growth. This can help alleviate issues such as dryness, itchiness, and flakiness, leading to a healthier scalp environment.

By nourishing the hair from within, reverse conditioning can help restore shine, smoothness, and silkiness to your locks, giving them a lustrous, salon-worthy finish. This can be particularly beneficial for those with dull or damaged hair in need of a revitalising boost.

Healthy hair | Image: Unsplash

How to reverse condition your hair?

To reverse condition your hair, simply apply a generous amount of conditioner or oil to dry or damp hair before shampooing. Massage the product into your scalp and through the lengths of your hair, ensuring thorough coverage. Leave the conditioner or oil on for at least 15-30 minutes, or overnight for deeper conditioning, before rinsing it out and shampooing as usual.