Updated April 13th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

What Is The CTM Skincare Routine That Can Take Care Of Your Daily Nourishment Needs?

This simple yet effective regimen involves three key steps to ensure your skin remains healthy, clean, and hydrated. Know more about it.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Skincare
Skincare | Image:Pexels
  2 min read
The CTM routine, short for Cleanse, Tone, and Moisturise, stands as a foundational element in skincare, designed to uphold skin health and vitality. This simple yet effective regimen involves three key steps to ensure your skin remains healthy, clean, and hydrated.

Cleanse

The first step, cleansing, involves washing your face with a suitable cleanser to eliminate dirt, oil, makeup, and other impurities accumulated throughout the day. It's crucial to choose a cleanser that matches your skin type to avoid stripping natural oils or causing irritation. Massage the cleanser onto damp skin using gentle circular motions, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry with a clean towel.

Image credit: Unslpash
Image credit: Unslpash

Tone

Following cleansing, toning helps balance your skin's pH, tighten pores, and remove any lingering traces of dirt or cleanser. Apply a small amount of toner to a cotton pad and gently swipe it over your face and neck, avoiding the delicate eye area. Look for toners containing ingredients like witch hazel, rose water, or glycolic acid, depending on your skin's needs.

Moisturise

The final step is moisturizing, which is crucial for keeping your skin hydrated and preventing dryness and irritation. Select a moisturiser suited to your skin type and concerns. For dry skin, choose a rich, creamy moisturiser, while oily skin may benefit from a lightweight, oil-free formula. Massage a small amount of moisturiser into your face and neck using upward motions, ensuring to moisturise both morning and night, as well as after cleansing or showering, to lock in moisture and maintain soft, supple skin.

Consistent adherence to a CTM routine can significantly enhance people's skin's health and their overall appearance, while aiding them in achieving a clearer, more radiant, and refreshed look.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

